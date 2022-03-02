LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
EU response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as listed in the Official Journal of the European Union

Published on: 02 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Following the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol in 2014, the EU passed a series of instruments that sanctioned Russian individuals and entities for their involvement in undermining the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. These include Regulation (EU) 269/2014, Decision 2014/145/CFSP and Regulation (EU) t833/2014. This collection includes documents which have been updated by the EU since 21 February 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

