EU regulators warn of increased cyber risk from war

Published on: 13 September 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: European regulators said on 12 September 2022 that financial institutions are facing increased operational challenges because of amplified cyber risks as a result of the Russian war in Ukraine, warning that a successful attack on a major financial institution or critical infrastructure could spread across the financial system. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

