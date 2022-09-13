EU regulators warn of increased cyber risk from war

Law360, London: European regulators said on 12 September 2022 that financial institutions are facing increased operational challenges because of amplified cyber risks as a result of the Russian war in Ukraine, warning that a successful attack on a major financial institution or critical infrastructure could spread across the financial system.
