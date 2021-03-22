Sign-in Help
EU ratification enables much needed scrutiny of Trade and Cooperation Agreement

Published on: 22 March 2021
Public Law analysis: In this analysis, Adam Bowering, policy advisor in the European Parliament working on data protection and security issues, identifies the 'urgent' need for comprehensive UK and EU parliamentary scrutiny of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA). If ever there was an argument for thorough parliamentary scrutiny over future agreements, Brexit is surely it. With repercussions ranging from headline-grabbing disruption to supply chains to serious, but less publicised, implications for law enforcement and citizens' rights, it is becoming increasingly clear that the consequences of the TCA would have benefited from further examination.

