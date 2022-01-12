EU public procurement law preliminary ruling touching on constitutional principles of effectiveness, equivalence and state liability where a tenderer had no means by which to challenge their exclusion from an award, deemed to breach EU law (Randstad Italia SpA v Umana SpA and Others)

Article summary

EU Law analysis: The EU treaties seek to ensure that legal actors within Member States have access to effective legal protection for EU law rights. Member States are under an obligation to provide that protection. Where legal actors are not provided full legal protection, by being unable to challenge wayward judgments made in domestic courts on EU law grounds, the Member State will not necessarily be in breach of Articles 4(3) and 19(1) of Treaty on European Union (TEU) (ensuring effective legal protection of EU law), or Articles 1(1) and (3) of the Procurement Directive, read with Article 47 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights (right to an effective remedy and fair trial). The EU Court of Justice, sitting in the Grand Chamber, found Italy to not have breached the above by its failure to provide a tenderer who participated in an award for a public contract with the ability to challenge the conformity with EU law of a judgment of the highest court in the administrative order of the Member State (the Consiglio di Stato) by means of an appeal to the highest court in Italy’s judicial order (the Supreme Court of Cassation). However, the Court of Justice warned that national courts must disregard any domestic law (even if constitutional) that is not in conformity with EU law, such as one that denies a tenderer the right under EU law to have their exclusion from a procurement process considered by an impartial tribunal, or risk infringement action taken by the Commission or being liable to Köbler damages. Written by William Moody, barrister at Henderson Chambers. or to read the full analysis.