EU proposes changes to Energy Charter Treaty’s scope as climate concerns mount

Published on: 17 February 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: Fossil-fuel investments should be excluded from investment-protection provisions under an international agreement known as the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) by 2040 at the latest, according to a proposal by the European Commission published today. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

