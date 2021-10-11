EU platform rules should be passed by spring 2022, EU leaders say in draft conclusions

Article summary

MLex: Planned EU rules to curb the power of digital ‘gatekeepers’ and to impose new content-moderation rules on Internet platforms should be approved by legislators in the first half of 2022, national leaders are due to say in draft summit conclusions seen by MLex. The EU leaders also stressed ‘the importance of making swift progress on other existing and future initiatives,’ such as ‘unlocking the value of more industrial data in Europe.’ or to read the full analysis.