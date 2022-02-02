EU plans clearing rules for pension funds from 2023

Law360, London: Europe's markets regulator has said that it plans to force pension funds to follow costly clearing rules under the EU's derivatives trading rulebook from June 2023, ending an exemption for retirement savings schemes.
