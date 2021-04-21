Sign-in Help
EU plan for AI regulatory framework unveiled to chorus of concerns

Published on: 21 April 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: Makers and users of ‘high-risk’ artificial intelligence tools, such as facial recognition, are at the centre of the European Commission proposal, unveiled on 21 April 2021, for a strict regulatory framework to govern the use of AI in the EU and prevent potentially harmful applications. Debate will be heated on the plan, however, with lawmakers, civil-rights groups and industry all voicing concerns over what high-risk should mean, what should be banned, and whether the rules hamper European investment. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

