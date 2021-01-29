EU Parliament seeks new law allowing employees to disconnect from work

Employment analysis: The European Parliament has called on the EU Commission to come up with a new EU law allowing employees to disconnect from work-related tasks, activities and electronic communication during non-work hours without consequences and setting minimum standards for remote work.
