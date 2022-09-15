EU outlines regulatory goals for metaverse to avoid ‘Wild West’ of private monopolies

MLex: European regulators have set out their ambitions to ensure that the fast-developing metaverse will not escape EU competition, market abuse and content-moderation rules. EU industry chief, Thierry Breton, vowed on 14 September 2022 that the EU will not allow the metaverse to become a ‘new Wild West or new private monopolies’.
