EU outlines regulatory goals for metaverse to avoid ‘Wild West’ of private monopolies

Published on: 15 September 2022
Published by: MLex
  • ‘Fair share’ debate

Article summary

MLex: European regulators have set out their ambitions to ensure that the fast-developing metaverse will not escape EU competition, market abuse and content-moderation rules. EU industry chief, Thierry Breton, vowed on 14 September 2022 that the EU will not allow the metaverse to become a ‘new Wild West or new private monopolies’. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

