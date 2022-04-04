EU officials draft Digital Services Act 'crisis response' clause in reaction to Ukraine war disinformation

Article summary

MLex: The EU's online-content moderation law needs a “crisis response trigger” added to cover disinformation in extreme situations such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission says. It has asked for changes along these lines, according to a document seen by MLex. EU government and parliament negotiators are open to the idea, but they are leery of giving the commission too much power and want stronger safeguards for freedom of speech. or to read the full analysis.