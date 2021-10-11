LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
EU, New Zealand could clinch trade deal this year after progress on sticking points

Published on: 11 October 2021
Published by: MLex
EU-New Zealand trade negotiations have reached a momentum that could lead to an agreement in principle by the end of 2021, MLex has learned. A breakthrough is expected in mid-November 2021, when New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits Brussels.

