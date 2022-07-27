LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
EU media mergers to avoid hard pluralism rules under planned Media Freedom Act

Published on: 27 July 2022
Published by: MLex
  • Media concentration

Article summary

MLex: The draft European Media Freedom Act will avoid imposing hard rules on the sector, MLex has learned, though it will allow an EU-wide media regulator to issue non-binding opinions on media pluralism when national authorities vet media mergers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

