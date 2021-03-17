EU mandatory environmental and human rights due diligence law—what lawyers need to know

Article summary

Environment analysis: On 10 March 2021, the European Parliament voted by an overwhelming majority for the adoption of a binding EU law that requires companies to conduct environmental and human rights due diligence along their full value chain or face concrete fines, sanctions and/or civil liability. Jo En Low, partner, and Suyin Tan, senior associate, from the London office of the energy-focused law firm Bracewell provide a brief overview of the key elements of the European Parliament’s report, including whether any similar developments can be expected in the UK. or to read the full analysis.