Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate / Corporate governance / Environmental, social and governance issues

Legal News

EU mandatory environmental and human rights due diligence law—what lawyers need to know

EU mandatory environmental and human rights due diligence law—what lawyers need to know
Published on: 17 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU mandatory environmental and human rights due diligence law—what lawyers need to know
  • Original news
  • Who would fall within the scope of the proposed law?
  • What is required?
  • Enforcement
  • Penalties
  • What next?
  • What about the UK?
  • Conclusion

Article summary

Environment analysis: On 10 March 2021, the European Parliament voted by an overwhelming majority for the adoption of a binding EU law that requires companies to conduct environmental and human rights due diligence along their full value chain or face concrete fines, sanctions and/or civil liability. Jo En Low, partner, and Suyin Tan, senior associate, from the London office of the energy-focused law firm Bracewell provide a brief overview of the key elements of the European Parliament’s report, including whether any similar developments can be expected in the UK. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

LEXISNEXIS

Recklessness in criminal cases

What is recklessness?In respect of some statutory offences and common law crimes the prosecution are required to prove a mental element of recklessness on the part of the defendant.Recklessness means unjustified risk taking on the part of the accused.Prior to the House of Lords decision in Re G

LEXISNEXIS

CE-File—electronic filing and case management in the Rolls Building and other courts

This Practice Note looks at CE-File electronic working in the courts under CPR PD 51O, in the context of case management. It provides guidance on how to file a document electronically, deal with rejected electronic filings, issue a claim electronically, file electronic bundles (eBundles) for case

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More