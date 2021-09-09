LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
EU Law weekly highlights—9 September 2021

Published on: 09 сентября 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key developments and materials
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (02/09/2021)
  • EU fundamentals
  • EPPO and ECA sign working arrangement to avoid duplication of effort
  • Banking and finance
  • Amending ECB Decisions published in Official Journal
  • EBA and ECB urge full, timely and faithful EU implementation of Basel III reforms
  • ECB to start investigation phase of the digital euro project
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights covers the European Court of Auditors and the European Public Prosecutor’s Office signing an agreement to protect the financial interests of the EU, the launch by the European Commission of €785m call for PCIs PCIs on cross-border energy infrastructure, the adoption of Delegated Regulation by the EU Commission setting out content of PRIIPs KID, Proposed directive on credit servicers and purchasers to be considered by European Parliament at October 2021 plenary session. Finally, the EU competition developments are included in the round-ups. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

