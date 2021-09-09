- EU Law weekly highlights—9 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Key developments and materials
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (02/09/2021)
- EU fundamentals
- EPPO and ECA sign working arrangement to avoid duplication of effort
- Banking and finance
- Amending ECB Decisions published in Official Journal
- EBA and ECB urge full, timely and faithful EU implementation of Basel III reforms
- ECB to start investigation phase of the digital euro project
- EU national regulators and central banks say updated bank capital adequacy rules must follow Basel III
- Energy
- Commission launches €785m call for PCIs on cross-border energy infrastructure
- ERA opens consultation on an inter and transdisciplinary green hydrogen economy
- Environment
- Carbon border levy proposal gets special treatment from EU governments in Brussels
- Feedback period on proposed directive to report HDV CO2 emissions opens
- Financial Services
- Commission adopts Delegated Regulation setting out content of PRIIPs KID
- ESMA announces hearing to be held on EMIR reporting guidelines
- EUR RFR Working Group writes to Commission on EONIA cessation
- Proposed directive on credit servicers and purchasers to be considered by European Parliament at October 2021 plenary
- Update to ESRB Recommendation to reflect EU CRR II changes published in Official Journal
- Justice and home affairs
- CJEU says tax evader can be charged with money laundering
- Life sciences
- Commission opens consultation into performance of pharmacovigilance activities
- EMA evaluates application for Comirnaty coronavirus (COVID-19) booster vaccine
- EU and AstraZeneca reach agreement on coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supplies
- Science Service to support implementation of EU Biodiversity strategy for 2030
- TMT
- BEUC joins 44 organisations in Tracking-Free Ads Coalition
- Commission opens consultation on protecting children’s rights online
- Commission publishes study on open source's impact on economy
- IE publishes response to European Commission consultation on AI
This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights covers the European Court of Auditors and the European Public Prosecutor’s Office signing an agreement to protect the financial interests of the EU, the launch by the European Commission of €785m call for PCIs PCIs on cross-border energy infrastructure, the adoption of Delegated Regulation by the EU Commission setting out content of PRIIPs KID, Proposed directive on credit servicers and purchasers to be considered by European Parliament at October 2021 plenary session. Finally, the EU competition developments are included in the round-ups.
