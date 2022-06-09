LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

EU Law weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • EU Fundamentals
  • MEPs test waters before commencing motion of censure against the Commission
  • Banking and finance
  • EBA consults on draft guidelines on implementing the bail-in tool
  • ECB publishes opinion on EU MiFIR amendments
  • ESAs publish joint report on the withdrawal of authorisation for serious breaches of AML/CFT rules
  • Competition and state aid.
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (06/06/2022)
Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes MEPs testing waters before commencing motion of censure against the Commission, EU Regulation on European data governance being published in the Official Journal, the Council of the EU and European Parliament agreeing on provisional law for minimum wages and ACER initiating the drafting of new framework guidelines on demand response. The highlights further include ECON publishing draft reports on CRR III and CRD VI proposals, the EU General Court dismissing an application to annul the Banco Popular resolution scheme, the Court of Justice decision in HEITEC AG v HEITECH Promotion GmbH and the EU reviewing the anti-dumping measures of tungsten carbide, fused tungsten carbide and tungsten carbide from China. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

