EU Law weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes MEPs testing waters before commencing motion of censure against the Commission, EU Regulation on European data governance being published in the Official Journal, the Council of the EU and European Parliament agreeing on provisional law for minimum wages and ACER initiating the drafting of new framework guidelines on demand response. The highlights further include ECON publishing draft reports on CRR III and CRD VI proposals, the EU General Court dismissing an application to annul the Banco Popular resolution scheme, the Court of Justice decision in HEITEC AG v HEITECH Promotion GmbH and the EU reviewing the anti-dumping measures of tungsten carbide, fused tungsten carbide and tungsten carbide from China. or to read the full analysis.