- EU Law weekly highlights—9 June 2022
- In this issue:
- EU Fundamentals
- MEPs test waters before commencing motion of censure against the Commission
- Banking and finance
- EBA consults on draft guidelines on implementing the bail-in tool
- ECB publishes opinion on EU MiFIR amendments
- ESAs publish joint report on the withdrawal of authorisation for serious breaches of AML/CFT rules
- Competition and state aid.
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (06/06/2022)
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (07/06/2022)
- Corporate
- Council of EU and European Parliament reach deal on gender balance on company boards
- Data protection and cyber security
- EDPB publishes guidelines on amicable settlements
- EU Regulation on European data governance published in Official Journal
- Immigration employment and share incentives
- Council of the EU and European Parliament reach agreement on proposal for minimum wages across the EU
- Energy
- ACER initiates the drafting of new framework guidelines on demand response
- EU Regulation on guidelines for trans-European energy infrastructure published in Official Journal
- Energy regulators recommend essential amendments to EU hydrogen and decarbonised gas package
- Environment
- Commission seeks feedback on proposed updates to exemptions under ELV Directive
- Council of EU adopts general approach on three ‘Fit for 55’ transport texts
- Environmental groups open legal challenge against gas in EU’s preferred energy projects list
- European Commission opens feedback period on Ship Recycling Regulation
- Insurance and reinsurance
- EIOPA to host roundtable on call for advice to the Joint Committee of the ESAs for securitisation prudential framework review
- Financial services
- ECON publishes draft reports on CRR III and CRD VI proposals
- ESMA proposes three-year suspension of application of EU CSDR mandatory buy-in regime
- ESMA updates compliance table for guidelines on methodology, oversight function and record-keeping requirements under Benchmarks Regulation
- EU General Court dismisses application to annul the Banco Popular resolution scheme
- Regulation on a pilot regime for market infrastructures based on DLT published in Official Journal
- IP
- Court of Justice decision on whether a trade mark warning letter may bring an end to acquiescence (HEITEC AG v HEITECH Promotion GmbH)
- Life sciences
- EMA adopts first list of critical medicines for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- TMT
- Council of EU adopts general approach on Intelligent Transport Systems directive
- Draft report on establishing framework for European Digital Identity published
- EPRS publishes assessment of EU’s legal framework on AI tools in the workplace
- Parliament and Council of EU reach political agreement on common charger rules
- International trade
- EU reviews anti-dumping measures of tungsten carbide, fused tungsten carbide and tungsten carbide from China
- Ukraine conflict—Council of the EU adopts sixth sanctions package against Russia
Article summary
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes MEPs testing waters before commencing motion of censure against the Commission, EU Regulation on European data governance being published in the Official Journal, the Council of the EU and European Parliament agreeing on provisional law for minimum wages and ACER initiating the drafting of new framework guidelines on demand response. The highlights further include ECON publishing draft reports on CRR III and CRD VI proposals, the EU General Court dismissing an application to annul the Banco Popular resolution scheme, the Court of Justice decision in HEITEC AG v HEITECH Promotion GmbH and the EU reviewing the anti-dumping measures of tungsten carbide, fused tungsten carbide and tungsten carbide from China.
