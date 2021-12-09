EU Law weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes EACH publishing a paper on CCP access to central banks’ facilities, the EBA announcing the launch of three consultations specifying technical aspects of the revised framework capturing IRRBB positions, the EBA publishing its annual risk assessment of the European banking system, the commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders presenting data on the EU’s Safety Gate Rapid Alert System and the European Commission starting infringement proceedings against seven Member States for not having terminated their extant BITs with other Member States. The highlights further include the European Commisssion announcing renewed NSEC Political Declaration, EIOPA announcing that it has organised its 5th Sustainable Finance Roundtable which gathers representatives from supervisors, industry, consumer organisations and academia and the European Commission announcing that it has adopted several initiatives in an effort to digitalise the EU justice systems. or to read the full analysis.