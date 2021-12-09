- EU Law weekly highlights—9 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Banking and finance
- EBA launches three consultations on interest rate risk arising from non-trading book activities
- EBA publishes annual risk assessment of EU banking system and 2021 transparency exercise
- ECB publishes SSM supervisory priorities for 2022-2024
- Three RTS supplementing EU IFD on MRTs, variable remuneration and subjecting investment firms to the EU CRR published in the Official Journal
- Commercial
- EU Safety Gate flagged 1,800 dangerous goods in 2021
- Competition and state aid.
- Commission concludes Forex cartel investigation; Barclays, RBS, HSBC and Credit Suisse fined €344m
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (02/12/2021)
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (03/12/2021)
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (06/12/2021)
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (07/12/2021)
- European Commission adopts revised STEC Communication
- Data protection and cyber security
- Commission Data Act consultation shows public appetite for data sharing
- Council agrees position on strengthening EU cybersecurity and resilience
- Dispute resolution
- European Commission starts infringement proceedings on extant intra-EU BITs
- Immigration employment and share incentive
- Council of the EU proposes far reaching gender pay gap transparency tools
- European Council greenlights adequate minimum wage protections
- Energy
- Gas storage priority for Commission despite gas pipelines no longer being EU's future
- Nine EU countries issue joint statement against energy market reform
- Penta ministers to map out energy security vision for 2050
- Renewed NSEC Political Declaration seeks more co-operation among its members
- Environment
- ACER seeks comments on its adequacy assessment methodology
- Council reaches agreement on updating rules for VAT rates
- ECON publishes draft report on proposed European green bonds regulation
- European Chemicals Agency bans chemicals found in fertilizer
- Provisional agreement reached on 8th EAP
- Insurance and reinsurance
- EIOPA discusses sustainable finance priorities
- EIOPA publishes report on cross-border IORPs arrangements
- Financial services
- Commission sends reasoned opinions to Italy, Bulgaria and Czechia for failure to implement the ESAs review directive
- ECON publishes draft opinion on the proposed EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive
- ESMA publishes guidelines on methodology oversight function and record keeping requirements under the EU Benchmarks Regulation
- European Commission adopts RTS on methods of prudential consolidation under EU CRR
- European Parliament publishes reports on the draft directive and regulation on digital operational resilience for the financial sector
- SRB publishes call for tender for the provision of legal advice
- Justice and home affairs
- European Commission adopts initiatives to digitalise the EU justice system
- Life sciences
- CHMP begins rolling review of VLA2001 coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
- Council Recommendation on a Pact for Research and Innovation in Europe published in Official Journal
- Court of Justice strikes down another national law in support of free movement of medicines (Delfarma Case C-488/20)
- ICMRA and WHO review how regulators responded to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- MFE says security of medicines supply should be integrated in Directives
- Regulatory
- Council of the European Union adopts CAP for 2023–2027
- TMT
- AIM co-signs joint industry-NGO statement on Digital Service Act
- International trade
- SDR is concluded despite MC12 postponement
Article summary
This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes EACH publishing a paper on CCP access to central banks’ facilities, the EBA announcing the launch of three consultations specifying technical aspects of the revised framework capturing IRRBB positions, the EBA publishing its annual risk assessment of the European banking system, the commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders presenting data on the EU’s Safety Gate Rapid Alert System and the European Commission starting infringement proceedings against seven Member States for not having terminated their extant BITs with other Member States. The highlights further include the European Commisssion announcing renewed NSEC Political Declaration, EIOPA announcing that it has organised its 5th Sustainable Finance Roundtable which gathers representatives from supervisors, industry, consumer organisations and academia and the European Commission announcing that it has adopted several initiatives in an effort to digitalise the EU justice systems.
