EU Law weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Published on: 09 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Banking and finance
  • EBA launches three consultations on interest rate risk arising from non-trading book activities
  • EBA publishes annual risk assessment of EU banking system and 2021 transparency exercise
  • ECB publishes SSM supervisory priorities for 2022-2024
  • Three RTS supplementing EU IFD on MRTs, variable remuneration and subjecting investment firms to the EU CRR published in the Official Journal
  • Commercial
  • EU Safety Gate flagged 1,800 dangerous goods in 2021
  • Competition and state aid.
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes EACH publishing a paper on CCP access to central banks’ facilities, the EBA announcing the launch of three consultations specifying technical aspects of the revised framework capturing IRRBB positions, the EBA publishing its annual risk assessment of the European banking system, the commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders presenting data on the EU’s Safety Gate Rapid Alert System and the European Commission starting infringement proceedings against seven Member States for not having terminated their extant BITs with other Member States. The highlights further include the European Commisssion announcing renewed NSEC Political Declaration, EIOPA announcing that it has organised its 5th Sustainable Finance Roundtable which gathers representatives from supervisors, industry, consumer organisations and academia and the European Commission announcing that it has adopted several initiatives in an effort to digitalise the EU justice systems. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

