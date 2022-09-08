EU Law weekly highlights—8 September 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the European Commission proposing to suspend the EU’s Visa Facilitation Agreement with Russia, MEPs backing legislation for the EU’s roadmap to digital transition by 2030, and the European Environment Agency publishing a briefing showing the increase of greenhouse gas emissions from heavy duty vehicles. The highlights also include the European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators calling for a review of the automatic price adjustment mechanism in the day ahead electricity market, and the European Commission prohibiting Illumina from acquiring GRAIL. or to read the full analysis.