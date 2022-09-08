- EU Law weekly highlights—8 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Competition and state aid
- European Commission prohibits Illumina acquiring GRAIL
- General Court dismisses action against modifications to Italian capacity mechanism
- Immigration, employment and share incentives
- Ukraine conflict—Commission proposes to suspend Visa Facilitation Agreement with Russia
- Energy
- ACER calls for review of automatic maximum price adjustment mechanism
- EEA reports on the role of renewable energy 'prosumers' in the energy transition
More...
- Commission outlines emergency energy proposals ahead of EU ministers' meeting
- Environment
- Amendments to rules governing plant protection products containing micro-organisms published in Official Journal
- EEA publishes briefing on greenhouse gas emissions from heavy-duty vehicles
- Insurance and reinsurance
- EIOPA report sets out progress on Solvency II data quality
- Financial services
- ECB’s Fernandez-Bollo discusses improving the EU crisis management framework
- ESMA publishes guidelines compliance tables on cloud service providers and data rules
- ESMA’s second TRV for 2022 says overall risks remain at highest level
- European Parliament publishes report on the proposal for a directive on consumer credits
- ECB publishes articles on the risks, opportunities and supervision of climate risk
- Regulatory
- European Commission opens consultation on Slot Regulation for allocating airport slots
- The proposed revision of the EU construction Products Regulation (EU) 305/211
- TMT
- MEPs back legislation for roadmap to digital transition by 2030
- International trade
- Brexit Bulletin—FCDO publishes information page on UK-EU TCA Civil Society Forum
- Commission adopts reports on FDI screening and export control
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the European Commission proposing to suspend the EU’s Visa Facilitation Agreement with Russia, MEPs backing legislation for the EU’s roadmap to digital transition by 2030, and the European Environment Agency publishing a briefing showing the increase of greenhouse gas emissions from heavy duty vehicles. The highlights also include the European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators calling for a review of the automatic price adjustment mechanism in the day ahead electricity market, and the European Commission prohibiting Illumina from acquiring GRAIL.
