LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / EU Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

EU Law weekly highlights—8 September 2022

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • EU Law weekly highlights—8 September 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Competition and state aid
  • European Commission prohibits Illumina acquiring GRAIL
  • General Court dismisses action against modifications to Italian capacity mechanism
  • Immigration, employment and share incentives
  • Ukraine conflict—Commission proposes to suspend Visa Facilitation Agreement with Russia
  • Energy
  • ACER calls for review of automatic maximum price adjustment mechanism
  • EEA reports on the role of renewable energy 'prosumers' in the energy transition
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the European Commission proposing to suspend the EU’s Visa Facilitation Agreement with Russia, MEPs backing legislation for the EU’s roadmap to digital transition by 2030, and the European Environment Agency publishing a briefing showing the increase of greenhouse gas emissions from heavy duty vehicles. The highlights also include the European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators calling for a review of the automatic price adjustment mechanism in the day ahead electricity market, and the European Commission prohibiting Illumina from acquiring GRAIL. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU lawWhat is direct effect of EU law?The doctrine of direct effect is a fundamental principle of EU law developed by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Van Gend en Loos. It is a mechanism through which individuals can enforce rights in Member States’ courts, based on EU

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More