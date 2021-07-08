- EU Law weekly highlights—8 July 2021
- EU fundamentals
- Banking and finance
- ESMA and EBA publish final revised guidelines on fit and proper requirements
- EFAMA publishes ‘3 Questions’ interview on EURIBOR
- European Central Bank publishes report on climate-related financial risks
- European Parliament briefing assesses risk of EU/UK banking supervision divergence
- Commercial
- European Commission seeks views on civil liability in the digital age
- Competition and state aid
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (05/07/2021)
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (06/07/2021)
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (07/07/2021)
- Data protection and cyber security
- Commission Recommendation on building a Joint Cyber Unit published in Official Journal
- Dispute Resolution
- European Commission withholds consent for UK to accede to Lugano Convention
- Immigration, employment and share incentives
- Position and Statement of the Council’s reasons on regulation establishing the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund published in Official Journal
- Environment
- Commission reports that EU citizens view climate change as serious threat
- ECA criticises effectiveness of polluter pays principle
- European Parliament releases €30bn for transport, digital and energy projects
- Insurance and reinsurance
- EIOPA publishes latest Financial Stability Report
- Financial Services
- European Commission adopts measures to make EU financial system sustainable
- Commission adopts RTS containing a template document for co-operation arrangements with third countries
- Council of the EU publishes interinstitutional file on the proposal for a Directive on consumer credits and a related European Commission Regulatory Scrutiny Board opinion
- EBA publishes final draft RTS and ITS on supervisory co-operation for investment firms
- Life sciences
- PIC/S publishes data integrity and management guide for GMP and GDP activities
- Regulatory
- EU’s Code of Conduct launched and signed by 65 companies and associations
- European Commission outlines long term plan to strengthen rural areas
- TMT
- European Parliament approves rules tackling rising child sexual abuse online
This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes: the publication of the programme of the Slovenian Presidency of the Council of the EU, the news that the Commission has withheld consent for UK to accede to Lugano Convention, and that the Commission has adopted measures to make EU financial system sustainable.
