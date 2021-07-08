menu-search
EU Law weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Published on: 08 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • EU fundamentals
  • Banking and finance
  • ESMA and EBA publish final revised guidelines on fit and proper requirements
  • EFAMA publishes ‘3 Questions’ interview on EURIBOR
  • European Central Bank publishes report on climate-related financial risks
  • European Parliament briefing assesses risk of EU/UK banking supervision divergence
  • Commercial
  • European Commission seeks views on civil liability in the digital age
This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes: the publication of the programme of the Slovenian Presidency of the Council of the EU, the news that the Commission has withheld consent for UK to accede to Lugano Convention, and that the Commission has adopted measures to make EU financial system sustainable. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

