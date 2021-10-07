- EU Law weekly highlights—7 October 2021
- Banking and finance
- BRRD ITS for notifying impracticability of contractual recognition of write down and conversion powers published in Official Journal
- Edouard Fernandez-Bollo discusses ECB’s post-coronavirus (COVID-19) priorities
- Commercial
- Airlines to better inform and reimburse passengers facing flight cancellations
- Competition and state aid
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (01/10/2021)
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (04/10/2021)
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (05/10/2021)
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (06/10/2021)
- Data protection and cyber security
- Comment—EU, US moving to untangle legal knot, assure post-Schrems II transatlantic data transfers
- EU Member States agree negotiating mandate on proposal for Data Governance Act
- Implications of Irish SA and EDPB WhatsApp decisions on privacy notices
- Dispute resolution
- Commission appoints panel of experts to assist in selection of adjudicators
- Court of Justice—which forum applies in cross-border consumer claims when the consumer relocates? (Commerzbank AG v EO)
- Energy
- Commission publishes Commissioner Simson’s EU-Norway Energy Conference speech
- Commission seeks views on action plan for digitalisation of energy sector
- European Commissioner for Energy addresses surge in energy prices
- Environment
- Carbon capture, utilisation and storage forum announced
- Commission seeks feedback on revision of EU action plan against wildlife trafficking
- ECHA publishes new guidelines assessing biocides confidentiality claims
- OSPAR launches ten-year marine strategy and designates new marine protected area
- Views sought on biobased, biodegradable and compostable plastics policy framework
- Insurance and reinsurance
- EIOPA publishes approach to Interbank Offered Rates transitions
- Financial Services
- ECB amended guideline and decision on TARGET2 published in Official Journal
- ESMA issues call for evidence on retail protection topics
- ESMA updates EMIR, SFTR and MiFID II/MiFIR Q&As
- EU-US Joint Financial Regulatory Forum issues statement following September 2021 meeting
- Implementing Decision amending list of equivalent third countries under EU CRR published in Official Journal
- Life sciences
- Commission publishes Good Lay Summary Practice guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID–19)—EMA recommends booster Comirnaty and Spikevax vaccines
- Marketing authorisation application for Regkirona received to treat coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Pensions
- EIOPA responds to Commission’s EU Solvency II review proposals
- EIOPA sets out work plans for 2022-2024, as well as 2022 programme
- TMT
- Advocate General’s opinion—private copying in the cloud (Austro-Mechana)
- European Commission announces prospective signatories to join Code of Practice on disinformation revision process
- Inaugural joint statement of US-EU Trade and Technology Council published
- International trade
- Brexit Bulletin—Commission publishes agenda for first meeting of Goods Committee
This weeks edition of the EU Law weekly highlights includes the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/1751 laying down implementing technical standards for the application of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive 2014/59/EU (EU BRRD), the European Union’s announcement that EU Member States have agreed on a negotiating mandate on a proposal for a Data Governance Act, The European Commission’s appointment of a four-strong panel of experts that is to assist the Commission in the selection of candidates to serve as adjudicators in disputes under the EU’s trade and investment agreements as well as the launch of a public consultation on EU’s action plan for the digitalisation of the energy sector. The highlights further include the 16 contracting parties of OSPAR agreemnt on a new ten-year marine strategy with the aim of protecting the sea and ocean through restoring biodiversity within the North-East Atlantic and preventing plastic pollution and the European Commission publishing the draft agenda for the first meeting of the Trade Specialised Committee on Goods.
