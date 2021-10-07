EU Law weekly highlights—7 October 2021

Article summary

This weeks edition of the EU Law weekly highlights includes the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/1751 laying down implementing technical standards for the application of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive 2014/59/EU (EU BRRD), the European Union’s announcement that EU Member States have agreed on a negotiating mandate on a proposal for a Data Governance Act, The European Commission’s appointment of a four-strong panel of experts that is to assist the Commission in the selection of candidates to serve as adjudicators in disputes under the EU’s trade and investment agreements as well as the launch of a public consultation on EU’s action plan for the digitalisation of the energy sector. The highlights further include the 16 contracting parties of OSPAR agreemnt on a new ten-year marine strategy with the aim of protecting the sea and ocean through restoring biodiversity within the North-East Atlantic and preventing plastic pollution and the European Commission publishing the draft agenda for the first meeting of the Trade Specialised Committee on Goods. or to read the full analysis.