- EU Law weekly highlights—7 July 2022
- In this issue:
- EU fundamentals
- Council of EU and European Parliament reach deal on foreign subsidies regulation
- UK nationals lost EU citizenship rights after UK left the EU (Préfet du Gers and Institut national de la statistique and des études économiques)
- Vice-President Šefčovič calls for cooperation over Northern Ireland Protocol
- Banking and finance
- EBA adopts decision on reporting of payment fraud data under PSD2
- EBA publishes final guidelines on the remuneration and gender pay gap benchmarking exercise under EU CRD IV and the EU IFD
- ECB announces range of steps to build climate change considerations into the Eurosystem’s monetary policy framework
- European Parliament publishes adopted text of the annual report on the Banking Union for 2021
- Commercial
- Amazon Prime changes its cancellation practices to comply with EU consumer rules
- Commission opens consultation on update to roadworthiness inspection directive
- Consumer groups to bring action against Google for steering users towards increased surveillance
- EU Vehicle General Safety Regulation enters into force
- European Commission announces entry into force of ‘Roam-like-at-home’ Regulation
- European Commission launches call for proposals for cross-border rail services
- Profi Credit Bulgaria v TIT (Case C-170/21)—interpretation of EU UTCCD
- The ‘Blue Guide’ on the implementation of EU product rules 2022 published in Official Journal
- Competition and state aid
- Commission opens feedback period on Motor Vehicle Block Exemption Regulation
- Commission seeks feedback on performance of EU antitrust enforcement framework
- Court of Justice rules that Danske Slagtermestre’s State aid appeal must be reviewed by the General Court
- Court of Justice dismisses Fakro’s appeal regarding Commission’s decision to reject its complaint that the conduct of a competitor amounted to an abuse of a dominant position
- The vertical guidelines, which were only available in English, have been published in Official Journal in all languages
- Corporate
- ESMA publishes guide to the national rules on notifications of major holdings under the EU Transparency Directive
- European Commission adopts new digital corporate strategy
- Data protection and cyber security
- Court of Justice rules on national legislation protecting DPOs against employment termination (Leistritz AG v LH)
- EDPB publishes documents adopted at June 2022 plenary
- EDPB publishes guidelines on certification as a tool for transfers
- Dispute resolution
- HW and Others v Allianz Elementar Versicherungs AG
- Energy
- Regulation setting minimum targets for gas storage published in Official Journal
- Environment
- EEA publishes report on sewage treatment in circular economy
- European Parliament does not object to inclusion of gas and nuclear in Taxonomy
- Vysocina Wind A.S. v Ceská Republika - Ministerstvo Životního Prostredí
- Insurance and reinsurance
- EIOPA issues revised guidelines on valuation of technical provisions and on contract boundaries
- Financial services
- Amendments to EEA Agreement Annex IX (Financial Services) published in Official Journal
- ECON tables report on proposed amendments to ELTIF Regulation
- EPC publishes SRTP scheme rulebook version 2.1 and SRTP-related API specifications
- ESMA publishes updated template for register of authorised ELTIFs
- MiCA proposal: European Parliament and Council reach provisional agreement
- IP
- EPO announces that PPH is indefinitely permanent between IP Australia and EPO
- Life sciences
- EU Regulation on common specifications for Class D in vitro diagnostic medical devices published in Official Journal
- MedTech Europe publishes recommendations on using MDR and IVDR guidance
- Regulatory
- European Parliament publishes motion for resolution objecting on food security grounds to amended RTS on MiFID II position limits for commodity derivatives
- TMT
- Council of EU adopts mandate for secure satellite-based connectivity programme
- European Parliament adopts Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act
- International trade
- UK opens green subsidy scheme to non-UK suppliers, ending WTO dispute with EU
Article summary
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes Amazon Prime changing its cancellation practices to comply with EU consumer rules, consumer groups bringing an action against Google for steering its users towards increased surveillance, the entry into force of the Vehicle General Safety Regulation and the ‘Roam-like-at-home’ Regulation, the Commission seeking feedback on the Motor Vehicle Block Exemption Regulation and the antitrust enforcement framework, the European Parliament not objecting to inclusion of gas and nuclear in Taxonomy and adopting the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act. Also in this week’s highlights, the Council of EU and European Parliament reaching deal on foreign subsidies regulation and the MiCA proposal, and the CJEU finds that UK nationals have lost EU citizenship rights after UK left the EU.
