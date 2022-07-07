EU Law weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes Amazon Prime changing its cancellation practices to comply with EU consumer rules, consumer groups bringing an action against Google for steering its users towards increased surveillance, the entry into force of the Vehicle General Safety Regulation and the ‘Roam-like-at-home’ Regulation, the Commission seeking feedback on the Motor Vehicle Block Exemption Regulation and the antitrust enforcement framework, the European Parliament not objecting to inclusion of gas and nuclear in Taxonomy and adopting the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act. Also in this week’s highlights, the Council of EU and European Parliament reaching deal on foreign subsidies regulation and the MiCA proposal, and the CJEU finds that UK nationals have lost EU citizenship rights after UK left the EU. or to read the full analysis.