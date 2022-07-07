LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
EU Law weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU fundamentals
  • Council of EU and European Parliament reach deal on foreign subsidies regulation
  • UK nationals lost EU citizenship rights after UK left the EU (Préfet du Gers and Institut national de la statistique and des études économiques)
  • Vice-President Šefčovič calls for cooperation over Northern Ireland Protocol
  • Banking and finance
  • EBA adopts decision on reporting of payment fraud data under PSD2
  • EBA publishes final guidelines on the remuneration and gender pay gap benchmarking exercise under EU CRD IV and the EU IFD
  • ECB announces range of steps to build climate change considerations into the Eurosystem’s monetary policy framework
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes Amazon Prime changing its cancellation practices to comply with EU consumer rules, consumer groups bringing an action against Google for steering its users towards increased surveillance, the entry into force of the Vehicle General Safety Regulation and the ‘Roam-like-at-home’ Regulation, the Commission seeking feedback on the Motor Vehicle Block Exemption Regulation and the antitrust enforcement framework, the European Parliament not objecting to inclusion of gas and nuclear in Taxonomy and adopting the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act. Also in this week’s highlights, the Council of EU and European Parliament reaching deal on foreign subsidies regulation and the MiCA proposal, and the CJEU finds that UK nationals have lost EU citizenship rights after UK left the EU. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

