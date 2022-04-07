EU Law weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the European Commission launching a consultation on the digital euro project, analysis of the Court of Justice’s ruling on personal data processing by the courts in X, Z v Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens and the General Court’s judgment which annuls EUIPO decision that EU trade mark opponent could not rely on UK passing off right after end of Brexit transition period, the Commission presenting a modernisation package for the Industrial Emissions Directive, the Commission proposing F-gases and ozone depleting substances regulations and the Council of EU adopting conclusions on strategic autonomy of European economic and financial sector. The highlights further include the European Commission releasing a press statement on the fifth round of Russian sanctions amid the Ukraine conflict. or to read the full analysis.