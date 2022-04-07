- EU Law weekly highlights—7 April 2022
- In this issue:
- EU fundamentals
- Commission announces April 2022 infringement package
- Ukraine conflict—Commission adopts proposal for conversion of hryvnia banknotes
- Banking and finance
- Court of Justice’s Kokott opines on resolution financing by national central bank
- European Commission launches consultation on the digital euro project
- EBA launches survey for banks on application of infrastructure supporting factor under EU CRR
- EBA publishes final report on amendments to RTS on exemption from strong customer authentication under PSD2
- EBA risk dashboard for Q4 2021 assess risks associated with Ukraine conflict
- Commercial
- WPG publishes proposals for a modern and efficient Customs Union
- Competition and state aid
- Commission closes investigation into LNG supply agreements between Qatar Energy and European importer
- Kronospan/Pflederer Polska merger referred to phase II
- Data protection and cyber security
- Court of Justice rules on personal data processing by the courts (X, Z v Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens)
- General and ‘indiscriminate’ retention of traffic and location data is barred under EU ePrivacy rule, Court of Justice says
- Energy
- Parliament urgently backs procedure to refill gas reserves before next winter
- Commission starts green fuel industrial alliance initiative
- EU classification of renewable hydrogen delayed to mid-2022
- MEPs approve new rules for trans-European energy infrastructure
- Plans to speed up EU renewables permits to come in May 2022, Simson says
- Environment
- Commission presents modernisation package for Industrial Emissions Directive
- Commission proposes F-gases and ozone depleting substances regulations
- EU citizens continue to be exposed to unsafe levels of air pollution
- European Commission launches Destination Earth Initiative to assist climate change
- Insurance and reinsurance
- EIOPA publishes draft amendments to the Solvency II supervisory reporting and disclosure ITS
- EIOPA to consult and hold hearing on customer sustainability preferences in the IDD suitability assessment
- Financial services
- Ukraine conflict—European Commission releases press statement on fifth round of Russian sanctions
- Court of Justice’s Advocate General opines on interpretation of the UCITS Directive
- Commission launches NextGenerationEU Green Bond Dashboard
- Council of EU adopts conclusions on strategic autonomy of European economic and financial sector
- ECON publishes report on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on information accompanying transfers of funds and certain cryptoassets
- ESMA publishes final guidelines on certain MiFID II remuneration requirements
- ESMA publishes final report on the EU Short Selling Regulation
- IP
- General Court annuls EUIPO decision that EUTM opponent could not rely on UK passing off right after end of Brexit transition period (Nowhere Co Ltd v EUIPO)
- Commission adopts proposal to review Geographical Indications system
- Commission seeks feedback on revised framework for compulsory licensing of patents
- EUIPO adopts decision on communication through API for trade marks and designs
- EUIPO implements new AI-based comparison of goods and services
- Justice and home affairs
- Council approves amendment to the mandate for EU Agency for Fundamental Rights
- Council greenlights Member States’ signing of e-evidence international protocol
- Life sciences
- Commission publishes updated joint implementation and plan for IVDR
- Survey results on patient access to medicines in Europe published
- Pensions
- EIOPA launches climate stress test for the occupational pension sector
- Regulatory
- Court of Justice considers the interpretation of Regulation 1169/2011 on provision of food information to consumers (Somogy Megyei Kormányhivatal v Upfield Hungary Kft)
- MEPs propose enhanced rules on organic agriculture
- TMT
- Council approves extension of 'Roam Like At Home' scheme
- EU officials draft Digital Services Act 'crisis response' clause in reaction to Ukraine war disinformation
- Ten Member States referred to Court of Justice for not transposing EU Communications Code
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the European Commission launching a consultation on the digital euro project, analysis of the Court of Justice’s ruling on personal data processing by the courts in X, Z v Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens and the General Court’s judgment which annuls EUIPO decision that EU trade mark opponent could not rely on UK passing off right after end of Brexit transition period, the Commission presenting a modernisation package for the Industrial Emissions Directive, the Commission proposing F-gases and ozone depleting substances regulations and the Council of EU adopting conclusions on strategic autonomy of European economic and financial sector. The highlights further include the European Commission releasing a press statement on the fifth round of Russian sanctions amid the Ukraine conflict.
