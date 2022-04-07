LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

EU Law weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Published on: 07 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • EU fundamentals
  • Commission announces April 2022 infringement package
  • Ukraine conflict—Commission adopts proposal for conversion of hryvnia banknotes
  • Banking and finance
  • Court of Justice’s Kokott opines on resolution financing by national central bank
  • European Commission launches consultation on the digital euro project
  • EBA launches survey for banks on application of infrastructure supporting factor under EU CRR
  • EBA publishes final report on amendments to RTS on exemption from strong customer authentication under PSD2
Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the European Commission launching a consultation on the digital euro project, analysis of the Court of Justice’s ruling on personal data processing by the courts in X, Z v Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens and the General Court’s judgment which annuls EUIPO decision that EU trade mark opponent could not rely on UK passing off right after end of Brexit transition period, the Commission presenting a modernisation package for the Industrial Emissions Directive, the Commission proposing F-gases and ozone depleting substances regulations and the Council of EU adopting conclusions on strategic autonomy of European economic and financial sector. The highlights further include the European Commission releasing a press statement on the fifth round of Russian sanctions amid the Ukraine conflict. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

