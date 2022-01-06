EU Law weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Article summary

This weeks edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes analysis of the VMA v Stolichna obshtina, rayon ‘Pancharevo’ judgment regarding the rights of a child whose parents are of same sex, updates on BEUC announcing several key consumer legislative initiatives to be considered in next six months, the digital content and sale of goods directives entering into force and the EDPB publishing updated guidelines on examples regarding personal data breach notifications. The highlights further include the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament reaching a provisional agreement on the revision of Regulation (EU) No 347/2013 (Trans-European Networks for Energy (TEN-E)), and the adoption by the Council of the EU and the European Parliament of the proposal on progressive roll out of the In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation. or to read the full analysis.