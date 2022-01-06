- EU Law weekly highlights—6 January 2022
- In this issue:
- EU fundamentals
- EU rights in home Member State for child whose parents of same sex are designated in birth certificate issued by host Member State (V М А v Stolichna obshtina, rayon ‘Pancharevo’)
- Per incuriam public procurement ruling by highest court does not breach EU law
- Commercial
- BEUC announces several key consumer legislative initiatives to be considered in next six months
- Court of Justice clarifies scope of Directive 93/13/EEC regarding loan contract repayable in a foreign currency
- Digital content and sale of goods directives enter into force
- Competition and state aid
More...
- Consultation on proposed revision of the 2008 Guidelines on State aid for railway undertakings
- General Court dismisses appeal relating to Polish support for Gdynia-Kosakowo airport
- New Guidelines on State aid for climate, environment protection and energy have been approved
- Corporate
- European Commission publishes study on the impact of artificial intelligence on company law and corporate governance
- Regulatory
- Commission calls public feedback on passenger rights initiative
- Court of Justice—flights brought forward by an hour are to be considered cancelled
- Data protection and cyber security
- EDPB guidelines on examples regarding personal data breach notification updated
- ePrivacy Regulation looks set for more troubles in 2022
- Energy
- Nuclear, gas projects marked as green investment under draft EU taxonomy rules
- Council and Parliament reach provisional agreement on TEN-E revision
- Gas approved, nuclear still out in updated EU State aid rules for energy projects
- Environment
- Commission begins consultations on Taxonomy Complementary Delegated Act amends
- Insurance and reinsurance
- Council of EU publishes progress report on amending Solvency II Directive and IRRD proposals
- Financial services
- Council of the EU announces that member states have endorsed agreement reached with European Parliament on DLTR
- ESMA issues guidance on appropriateness and execution-only requirements under MiFID II
- ESMA launches call for evidence on DLT
- Life Sciences
- Proposal on progressive roll out of IVDR adopted
- EMA publishes annual report to Commission on Paediatric Regulation
- TMT
- Commission launches call for evidence on upcoming European Media Freedom Act
- LexTalk®EU Law: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
Less...
Article summary
This weeks edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes analysis of the VMA v Stolichna obshtina, rayon ‘Pancharevo’ judgment regarding the rights of a child whose parents are of same sex, updates on BEUC announcing several key consumer legislative initiatives to be considered in next six months, the digital content and sale of goods directives entering into force and the EDPB publishing updated guidelines on examples regarding personal data breach notifications. The highlights further include the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament reaching a provisional agreement on the revision of Regulation (EU) No 347/2013 (Trans-European Networks for Energy (TEN-E)), and the adoption by the Council of the EU and the European Parliament of the proposal on progressive roll out of the In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.