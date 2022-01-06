LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
EU Law weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Published on: 06 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • EU fundamentals
  • EU rights in home Member State for child whose parents of same sex are designated in birth certificate issued by host Member State (V М А v Stolichna obshtina, rayon ‘Pancharevo’)
  • Per incuriam public procurement ruling by highest court does not breach EU law
  • Commercial
  • BEUC announces several key consumer legislative initiatives to be considered in next six months
  • Court of Justice clarifies scope of Directive 93/13/EEC regarding loan contract repayable in a foreign currency
  • Digital content and sale of goods directives enter into force
  • Competition and state aid
Article summary

This weeks edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes analysis of the VMA v Stolichna obshtina, rayon ‘Pancharevo’ judgment regarding the rights of a child whose parents are of same sex, updates on BEUC announcing several key consumer legislative initiatives to be considered in next six months, the digital content and sale of goods directives entering into force and the EDPB publishing updated guidelines on examples regarding personal data breach notifications. The highlights further include the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament reaching a provisional agreement on the revision of Regulation (EU) No 347/2013 (Trans-European Networks for Energy (TEN-E)), and the adoption by the Council of the EU and the European Parliament of the proposal on progressive roll out of the In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

