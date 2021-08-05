menu-search
EU Law weekly highlights—5 August 2021

Published on: 05 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • EU fundamentals
  • Call for tender opened on application and impact on payments
  • Commission and EPPO sign agreement to protect the financial interests of the EU
  • Banking and finance
  • EBA and ECB publish results of 2021 stress test which shows resilience of euro area banking system
  • EBA launches consultation on new guidelines on the role of AML/CFT compliance officers
  • EBA publishes draft amendments to ITS on resolution planning reporting under EU BRRD
  • ECB Recommendation repealing Recommendation ECB/2020/62 published in Official Journal
Article summary

This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights covers the Commission and EPPO signing an agreement to protect the financial interests of the EU, EU Cross-border Payments Regulation enters into force on 19 August 2021, the publication of guidance by the EU Commission on climate proofing infrastructure projects, as well as the laying down and publication of delegated legislation in the financial services and insurance sector. Finally, the EU competition developments are included in the round-ups. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

