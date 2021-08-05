- EU Law weekly highlights—5 August 2021
- In this issue:
- EU fundamentals
- Call for tender opened on application and impact on payments
- Commission and EPPO sign agreement to protect the financial interests of the EU
- Banking and finance
- EBA and ECB publish results of 2021 stress test which shows resilience of euro area banking system
- EBA launches consultation on new guidelines on the role of AML/CFT compliance officers
- EBA publishes draft amendments to ITS on resolution planning reporting under EU BRRD
- ECB Recommendation repealing Recommendation ECB/2020/62 published in Official Journal
- EU Cross-border Payments Regulation published in Official Journal
- Competition and state aid
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (02/08/2021)
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (30/07/2021)
- Environment
- Commission call for feedback on technical screening criteria for the EU taxonomy
- European Commission issues guidance on climate-proofing infrastructure projects
- Insurance and reinsurance
- Delegated Regulation (EU) 2021/1256 as regards the integration of sustainability risks in the governance of insurance and reinsurance undertakings published in the Official Journal
- Delegated Regulation 2021/1257 as regards the integration of sustainability factors into insurance product oversight and governance requirements pursuant to the IDD published in the Official Journal
- EIOPA publishes 2020 annual report on supervisory activities
- EIOPA’s Solvency II Risk Dashboard shows European insurers’ risk levels remain broadly stable
- European Commission issues call for advice to the ESAs on the PRIIPs Regulation
- Financial services
- Commission opens feedback period on ESMA’s fees and fines powers as supervisor of benchmark administrators
- Commission opens feedback periods for proposed EONIA and CHF LIBOR replacements
- Delegated Directive (EU) 2021/1270 of 21 April 2021 as regards the sustainability risks and sustainability factors to be taken into account for UCITS published in the Official Journal
- Delegated Regulation (EU) 2021/1253 relating to the integration of sustainability factors for MiFID II investment firms published in the Official Journal
- Delegated Regulation (EU) 2021/1255 relating to the sustainability risks and sustainability factors to be taken into account by AIFMs published in the Official Journal
- IP
- EU—Advocate General considers unregistered Community design protection for partial designs (Ferrari v Mansory Design)
- European Commission announces plans for new SEPs framework
- Member States urged to share how copyright rules are implemented in national law
- Life sciences
- EFPIA responds to rules on medicines for children and rare diseases consultation
- TMT
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—reports published on measures to combat misinformation
- Regulation on a temporary derogation from certain provisions of Directive 2002/58/EC as regards the use of technologies to combat online child sexual abuse published in Official Journal
This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights covers the Commission and EPPO signing an agreement to protect the financial interests of the EU, EU Cross-border Payments Regulation enters into force on 19 August 2021, the publication of guidance by the EU Commission on climate proofing infrastructure projects, as well as the laying down and publication of delegated legislation in the financial services and insurance sector. Finally, the EU competition developments are included in the round-ups.
