- EU Law weekly highlights—4 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Banking and finance
- ECB chair discusses banking sector resilience and the post-pandemic outlook
- European Commission consults on CRR amendments to implement final Basel III measures
- Competition and state aid
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (28/10/2021)
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (29/10/2021)
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (03/11/2021)
- Immigration, employment and share incentives
More...
- Commission publishes initiative on social and labour aspects of climate neutrality
- Energy
- Commission publishes initiative on calculation of renewable energy use for cooling
- New Baltic offshore wind work programme granted through BEMIP
- Environment
- COP26 round-up—2 November 2021
- Commission adopts proposal seeking to eliminate POPs in waste
- Commission launches consultation on Bathing Water Directive
- Commission seeks views on its adoption to update concentration limits for POPs
- European Commission and US begin Global Arrangement negotiations
- International Methane Emissions Observatory launched
- Insurance and reinsurance
- EIOPA chair shares examples of work on three pensions ‘pillars’
- Life Sciences
- Commission Implementing Decision on COVID-19 certificates issued by the UK and Northern Ireland published in OJEU
- Commission updates timelines and statuses in IVDR implementation plan
- European Commission welcomes agreement on reinforced role for EMA
- Statement by Commission President ahead of G20 Summit and COP26
- TMT
- BEREC publishes stakeholder input on Court of Justice telecoms rulings
- EU cybersecurity rules update sees governments still split on scope, enforcement
- European Commission adopts delegated act to the EU Radio Equipment Directive
- European Parliament’s Industry Committee votes for tighter cybersecurity obligations in NIS 2
- International trade
- Brexit Bulletin—Prime Minister raises concerns following fishing licences issue with France
- LexTalk®EU Law—a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
- New module—LexisPSL International Trade
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the Commission publishing an initiative on social and labour aspects of climate neutrality, an initiative on calculation of renewable energy use for cooling as well as the Commission announcing that a new Baltic Sea offshore wind work programme has been granted through the framework of the High Level Group on the BEMIP. The highlights further include that on the second day of COP26, leaders committed to take action on forests and land-use, the Commission announcing that it has adopted a proposal for a regulation which would tighten the limits for POP’s in waste, and prevent them from re-entering the economy and the announcement from European Parliament’s Industry Committee that it has adopted draft legislation which would set stricter cybersecurity requirements relating to risk management, reporting obligations and information sharing.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.