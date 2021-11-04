EU Law weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the Commission publishing an initiative on social and labour aspects of climate neutrality, an initiative on calculation of renewable energy use for cooling as well as the Commission announcing that a new Baltic Sea offshore wind work programme has been granted through the framework of the High Level Group on the BEMIP. The highlights further include that on the second day of COP26, leaders committed to take action on forests and land-use, the Commission announcing that it has adopted a proposal for a regulation which would tighten the limits for POP’s in waste, and prevent them from re-entering the economy and the announcement from European Parliament’s Industry Committee that it has adopted draft legislation which would set stricter cybersecurity requirements relating to risk management, reporting obligations and information sharing. or to read the full analysis.