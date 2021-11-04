LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

EU Law weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Published on: 04 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Law weekly highlights—4 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Banking and finance
  • ECB chair discusses banking sector resilience and the post-pandemic outlook
  • European Commission consults on CRR amendments to implement final Basel III measures
  • Competition and state aid
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (28/10/2021)
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (29/10/2021)
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (03/11/2021)
  • Immigration, employment and share incentives
Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the Commission publishing an initiative on social and labour aspects of climate neutrality, an initiative on calculation of renewable energy use for cooling as well as the Commission announcing that a new Baltic Sea offshore wind work programme has been granted through the framework of the High Level Group on the BEMIP. The highlights further include that on the second day of COP26, leaders committed to take action on forests and land-use, the Commission announcing that it has adopted a proposal for a regulation which would tighten the limits for POP’s in waste, and prevent them from re-entering the economy and the announcement from European Parliament’s Industry Committee that it has adopted draft legislation which would set stricter cybersecurity requirements relating to risk management, reporting obligations and information sharing. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

