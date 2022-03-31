EU Law weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes: the publication by the European Commission of four proposals as part of the European Circular Economy Action plan, the agreement by the European Parliament and Member States on the EU Digital Markets Act, the agreement in principle between the EU and the US on the new Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework, as well as the case analysis Austro-Mechana v Strato on cloud storage reproduction. It further includes the presentation by the European Commission of a plan welcoming people fleeing the Ukraine conflict as well as the commitment from the EU and the US to reduce dependency on Russian energy. or to read the full analysis.