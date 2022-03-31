- EU Law weekly highlights—31 March 2022
- In this issue:
- EU fundamentals
- Conference of the Future of Europe exchanges draft proposals before plenary
- European Council re-elects President Charles Michel
- European Council adopts conclusions
- Banking and finance
- ESMA publishes guidelines on transfer of data between TRs under EU EMIR and EU SFTR
- Commercial
- Comment—age verification hampers EU plans to ban targeted ads for children under DSA
- The new Vertical Block Exemption Regulation—what does it mean for franchising in Europe?
- Competition and state aid
- EU Parliament and Member States agree on DMA
- 13 judgments issued by the General Court concerning appeals against the Commission’s 2017 re-adopted airfreight cartel decision
- The green collective—European Commission clarifies whether (and how) competitors are allowed to work together on sustainability
- Court of Justice dismisses appeals regarding German national legislation relating to local transport of the Land of Lower Saxony
- Data protection and cyber security
- EU and US agree in principle on new Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework
- New EU-US data transfer pact hinges on US pledges
- Klarna Bank gets Swedish EU GDPR fine over deficient compliance
- Immigration, employment and share incentives
- Commission presents ten-point plan for welcoming people fleeing Ukraine conflict
- Inadmissibility of asylum claims and family unity (XXXX v Commissaire Général Aux Réfugiés Et Aux Apatrides)
- Ukraine conflict—EC issues recommendation to repeal investor citizenship schemes
- Commission launches renewed European Apprentices Network
- Energy
- EU and US commit to reduce dependency on Russian energy
- Ukraine conflict—G7 energy ministers reject Russian call that gas deliveries be paid in roubles
- EU carbon border levy may apply to all exporters, except in extreme cases, lead lawmaker states
- EU starts consultations at the WTO with UK over Contracts for Difference scheme
- Environment
- Commission presents four proposals as part of Circular Economy Action Plan
- Council adopts position aiming at accelerating green transition
- Decision published on reducing amount of fuel carried by CAT aeroplanes
- Insurance and reinsurance
- EU insurance rules revamp unworkable, trade body says
- EIOPA chair discusses impact of Ukraine conflict on the EU insurance market
- EIOPA statement on upcoming publication of Russian rouble RFR term structure—end March 2022
- Financial services
- Platform on Sustainable Finance publishes reports on EU taxonomy environmental objectives and sustainable transition
- ECB clarifies approach to policy choices offered by updated EU banking rules
- ECB publishes report on payment preferences as part of digital euro investigation phase
- ESMA publishes 2021 Corporate Reporting Enforcement and Regulatory Report
- ESMA updates opinion on pre-trade transparency waivers for equity and non-equity instruments under MiFIR
- Justice and home affairs
- EPPO believes Spanish Fiscal General del Estado decision not in line with EU law
- Commission proposes negotiation mandate for UN Cybercrime convention
- MEPs vote on European budget control committee report on EU budget misuse
- Ukraine Conflict—MEPs greenlight financial material and logistical support to Moldova, in the light of the war in Ukraine
- Life sciences
- Concept of ‘unmet medical need’ receives further clarification in Committee Report
- New guide on labelling and reporting rules for microplastics published
- Scientists warn future coronavirus (COVID-19) variants may be more severe
- Regulatory
- Commission launches public consultation on cosmetic products regulation revision
- TMT
- Authors should be specifically and fairly compensated for cloud storage reproduction (Austro-Mechana v Strato)
- Commission calls for evidence for access to vehicle data initiative
- European Parliament adopts ‘Roam Like At Home’ scheme extension
- General Court upholds Council’s decision to suspend RT France’s media activities
Article summary
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes: the publication by the European Commission of four proposals as part of the European Circular Economy Action plan, the agreement by the European Parliament and Member States on the EU Digital Markets Act, the agreement in principle between the EU and the US on the new Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework, as well as the case analysis Austro-Mechana v Strato on cloud storage reproduction. It further includes the presentation by the European Commission of a plan welcoming people fleeing the Ukraine conflict as well as the commitment from the EU and the US to reduce dependency on Russian energy.
