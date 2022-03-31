LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / EU Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

EU Law weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Law weekly highlights—31 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • EU fundamentals
  • Conference of the Future of Europe exchanges draft proposals before plenary
  • European Council re-elects President Charles Michel
  • European Council adopts conclusions
  • Banking and finance
  • ESMA publishes guidelines on transfer of data between TRs under EU EMIR and EU SFTR
  • Commercial
  • Comment—age verification hampers EU plans to ban targeted ads for children under DSA
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes: the publication by the European Commission of four proposals as part of the European Circular Economy Action plan, the agreement by the European Parliament and Member States on the EU Digital Markets Act, the agreement in principle between the EU and the US on the new Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework, as well as the case analysis Austro-Mechana v Strato on cloud storage reproduction. It further includes the presentation by the European Commission of a plan welcoming people fleeing the Ukraine conflict as well as the commitment from the EU and the US to reduce dependency on Russian energy. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of