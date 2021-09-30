LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
EU Law weekly highlights—30 September 2021

Published on: 30 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes ESRB’s report on the 43rd regular meeting of its General Board held on 23 September 2021, EFAMA’s publishment of a position paper on the scope of the proposed EU CSRD and its interplay with the EU SFDR, the Chamber of the Court of Justice’s update on its position in X v Belgian State. The highlights further include the European Commission’s announcement of three Energy Compacts at the UN High-Level Dialogue on Energy currently taking place in New York, the Commission’s recommendation and guidelines on the energy efficiency, the proposed revised Directive 2014/53/EU (the Radio Equipment Directive), the adoption of two delegated regulations amending the Investment Firms Regulation (EU) 2019/2033 (EU IFR) as well as ESMA publishing guidelines on methodology, oversight function and record keeping under the EU Benchmarks Regulation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

