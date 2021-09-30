EU Law weekly highlights—30 September 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes ESRB’s report on the 43rd regular meeting of its General Board held on 23 September 2021, EFAMA’s publishment of a position paper on the scope of the proposed EU CSRD and its interplay with the EU SFDR, the Chamber of the Court of Justice’s update on its position in X v Belgian State. The highlights further include the European Commission’s announcement of three Energy Compacts at the UN High-Level Dialogue on Energy currently taking place in New York, the Commission’s recommendation and guidelines on the energy efficiency, the proposed revised Directive 2014/53/EU (the Radio Equipment Directive), the adoption of two delegated regulations amending the Investment Firms Regulation (EU) 2019/2033 (EU IFR) as well as ESMA publishing guidelines on methodology, oversight function and record keeping under the EU Benchmarks Regulation. or to read the full analysis.