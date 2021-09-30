- EU Law weekly highlights—30 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Key developments and materials
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (23/09/2021)
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (24/09/2021)
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (27/09/2021)
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (28/09/2021)
- EU fundamentals
- ESRB reports on 43rd regular meeting of its General Board
- Banking and Finance
More...
- EBA launches 2021 transparency exercise
- EFAMA says funds should be excluded from the scope of EU CSRD
- ESMA consults on review of EU MiFID II best execution reporting regime
- Commercial
- Consumer groups call for binding EU rules for unhealthy food marketing
- Data protection and cyber security
- EDPS issues opinion on EU AML/CFT package
- Opinion on Commission's draft South Korea adequacy decision adopted by EDPB
- Immigration, employment and share incentives
- Retention of residence rights in the event of divorce following domestic violence (X v Belgian State)
- Energy
- Commission announces three Energy Compacts at UN High-Level Dialogue
- Commission makes recommendation on the 'energy efficiency first' principle
- Commission publishes latest ‘EU Energy in Figures’ energy statistical pocketbook
- EU event announced on energy efficiency first recommendation and guidelines
- Environment
- Commission celebrates first anniversary of Green City Accord
- Commission opens feedback period on third Environmental Implementation Review
- Commission seeks views on revision of the Ambient Air Quality Directives
- Revised Radio Equipment Directive to make USB-C charger the standard port in EU
- Financial services
- Commission adopts two delegated regulations setting out RTS under EU IFR
- ESMA publishes guidelines on methodology, oversight function and record keeping under EU Benchmarks Regulation
- ESMA seeks new members for its Committee for Economic and Markets Analysis
- European Commission adopts delegated regulation permanently lowering net short positions threshold
- Life sciences
- European Commission launches public consultation into pharmaceutical regulation
- Regulatory
- Council Decision to amend the Annexes to the Protocol on Social Security Coordination published in Official Journal
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes ESRB’s report on the 43rd regular meeting of its General Board held on 23 September 2021, EFAMA’s publishment of a position paper on the scope of the proposed EU CSRD and its interplay with the EU SFDR, the Chamber of the Court of Justice’s update on its position in X v Belgian State. The highlights further include the European Commission’s announcement of three Energy Compacts at the UN High-Level Dialogue on Energy currently taking place in New York, the Commission’s recommendation and guidelines on the energy efficiency, the proposed revised Directive 2014/53/EU (the Radio Equipment Directive), the adoption of two delegated regulations amending the Investment Firms Regulation (EU) 2019/2033 (EU IFR) as well as ESMA publishing guidelines on methodology, oversight function and record keeping under the EU Benchmarks Regulation.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.