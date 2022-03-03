LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
EU Law weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Published on: 03 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Law weekly highlights—3 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • EU fundamentals
  • Joint Committee adopts decision amending the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement
  • AG Collins delivers opinion on whether UK citizens retain EU rights
  • Final recommendations of Citizens' Panels from Future of Europe conference published
  • Banking and finance
  • EU bans certain Russian banks from SWIFT
  • EBA suggests changes to the proposed EU Green Bond Standard as regards securitisation transactions
  • Commission endorses SRB resolution decisions on Sberbank Europe AG’s Croatian and Slovenian subsidiaries
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the Joint Committee adopting a decision amending the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement, the European Banking Authority recommending changes to the proposed EU Green Bond Standard, publication of ENTSO-G’s response to the proposed decarbonising framework for gas markets, critical comments from industry associations on the proposed EU Data Act, the announcement of imminent new proposals for anti-SLAPP measures and a EU Media Freedom Act, and confirmation of the extension of the European Medicine Agency’s mandate. 2. The highlights further include coverage of sector-specific responses to the crisis in Ukraine, and details of how to access news and practical guidance on sanctions against the Russian state across Lexis®PSL. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

