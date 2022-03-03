- EU Law weekly highlights—3 March 2022
- In this issue:
- EU fundamentals
- Joint Committee adopts decision amending the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement
- AG Collins delivers opinion on whether UK citizens retain EU rights
- Final recommendations of Citizens' Panels from Future of Europe conference published
- Banking and finance
- EU bans certain Russian banks from SWIFT
- EBA suggests changes to the proposed EU Green Bond Standard as regards securitisation transactions
- Commission endorses SRB resolution decisions on Sberbank Europe AG’s Croatian and Slovenian subsidiaries
- EBA issues final guidelines on EU PSD2 limited network exclusion
- EBA publishes report on the implementation of the ESRB recommendation on identifying legal entities
- Competition and state aid
- Consultation consults stakeholders on sustainability agreements in agriculture
- Consultation launched on draft revised rules on horizontal cooperation agreements between companies
- Data protection and cybersecurity
- EDPB announces outcome of February 2022 Plenary
- NIS 2.0—the EU looks to bolster its cybersecurity laws
- Energy
- EU energy-crisis plan refocused on cutting Russian gas dependence, latest draft shows
- Commission and ENTSO-E support emergency synchronisation of Ukrainian power grid
- ENTSO-G responds to Commission’s decarbonising framework for gas markets
- ACER publishes pricing methodology for European electricity balancing markets
- ACER to decide on ENTSO-E’s proposed training and certification methodology
- CEER publishes self-assessment report on energy markets to benefit consumers
- Environment
- European Battery Alliance agrees priority areas for action in 2022
- Platform on Sustainable Finance publishes final report on an EU social taxonomy
- Financial services
- Commission adopts text on RTS on liquidity horizons for the Alternative Internal Model Approach
- ESMA announces hearing on CCP anti-procyclicality measures
- ESMA publishes market impact report on 2020 short selling bans
- ESMA publishes updated CSD Register
- Immigration, employment and share incentives
- European Commission proposes temporary protection for people fleeing war in Ukraine
- IP
- EPC Guidelines and PCT-EPO Guidelines 2022 now in force
- EUIPO analyses online advertising on IPR-infringing websites and apps during 2021
- Life Sciences
- Regulation extending EMA’s mandate becomes applicable
- CHMP recommends coronavirus (COVID–19) Spikevax vaccine for children aged 6–11
- EFPIA and EAHP release report on ePI
- JRC releases user friendly tool to integrate data from rare disease registries
- Regulatory
- BEUC publishes considerations on revisions of EU legislation on food information to consumers
- TMT
- Online platforms pressed by European leaders to get tougher on Russian ‘war propaganda’
- What you need to know about the new EU Data Act
- BSA and ETNO issue statements on proposed EU Data Act
- New EU Data Act described by CCIA as in need of improvements
- Commission to introduce anti-SLAPP measures and Media Freedom Act
- International trade
- EU bans the import of goods from Donetsk and Lugansk oblasts of Ukraine
- Council of the EU adds 26 names to sanctions list
- Ukraine crisis implications for EU Law
- Access news and practical guidance on financial sanctions in one place
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the Joint Committee adopting a decision amending the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement, the European Banking Authority recommending changes to the proposed EU Green Bond Standard, publication of ENTSO-G’s response to the proposed decarbonising framework for gas markets, critical comments from industry associations on the proposed EU Data Act, the announcement of imminent new proposals for anti-SLAPP measures and a EU Media Freedom Act, and confirmation of the extension of the European Medicine Agency’s mandate. 2. The highlights further include coverage of sector-specific responses to the crisis in Ukraine, and details of how to access news and practical guidance on sanctions against the Russian state across Lexis®PSL.
