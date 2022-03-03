EU Law weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the Joint Committee adopting a decision amending the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement, the European Banking Authority recommending changes to the proposed EU Green Bond Standard, publication of ENTSO-G’s response to the proposed decarbonising framework for gas markets, critical comments from industry associations on the proposed EU Data Act, the announcement of imminent new proposals for anti-SLAPP measures and a EU Media Freedom Act, and confirmation of the extension of the European Medicine Agency’s mandate. 2. The highlights further include coverage of sector-specific responses to the crisis in Ukraine, and details of how to access news and practical guidance on sanctions against the Russian state across Lexis®PSL. or to read the full analysis.