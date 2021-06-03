EU Law weekly highlights—3 June 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes news that the European Banking Authority (EBA) is consulting on new guidelines on anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) co-operation and information exchange, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) is consulting on technical standards on the EU Securitisation Regulation, the Commission has launched the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Luxembourg, the EU Medical Devices Regulation has become applicable and the Council has announced an agreement to secure EU financing of high-performance computing. or to read the full analysis.