- EU Law weekly highlights—3 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Banking and finance
- EBA consults on new guidelines on AML/CTF co-operation and information exchange
- EBA publishes report on early intervention measures under the EU BRRD
- EDPB publishes recommendations on credit card data retention
- European Council receives approval from Member States for EU recovery spending
- Data protection and cyber security
- EDPS launches two investigations in light of Schrems II judgment
- EUIPO publishes study to describe methods employed by cybersquatters
More...
- Immigration, employment and share incentives
- IMA calls for evidence on EU Settlement Scheme
- Environment
- Commission guides on single-use plastics and acts to reduce fishing gear waste
- Commissioner discusses potential of indicative target for renewables
- EEA annual report explains decrease in environmental impacts amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- European Commission adopts uniform cross-sectoral correction factor
- Financial services
- EBA and ESMA issue provisional list of instruments and funds for smallest investment firms under EU IFR
- ESMA consults on technical standards on the EU Securitisation Regulation
- ESMA publishes final report on guidelines on funds’ marketing communications
- European Commission: Distance marketing of consumer financial services—review of DMD
- IP
- EPO announces decommissioning of CMS from 1 January 2022
- Justice and home affairs
- European Commission launches European Public Prosecutor’s Office in Luxembourg
- Life sciences
- The EU Medical Devices Regulation is here at last
- Commission publishes Q&As on newly applicable Medical Devices Regulation
- EU-Switzerland Mutual Recognition Agreement for medical devices ceases to apply
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—EU digital certificate system is now live
- EMA approves use of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine in children aged 12–15
- Regulatory
- Commission publishes evaluation of CAP’s impact
- TMT
- Commission launches consultations on sustainability of phones and tablets
- Council announces agreement to secure EU financing of high-performance computing
- International trade
- European Council President Charles Michel comments on EU-Japan summit
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes news that the European Banking Authority (EBA) is consulting on new guidelines on anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) co-operation and information exchange, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) is consulting on technical standards on the EU Securitisation Regulation, the Commission has launched the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Luxembourg, the EU Medical Devices Regulation has become applicable and the Council has announced an agreement to secure EU financing of high-performance computing.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.