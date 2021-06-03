menu-search
Legal News

EU Law weekly highlights—3 June 2021

Published on: 03 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Law weekly highlights—3 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Banking and finance
  • EBA consults on new guidelines on AML/CTF co-operation and information exchange
  • EBA publishes report on early intervention measures under the EU BRRD
  • EDPB publishes recommendations on credit card data retention
  • European Council receives approval from Member States for EU recovery spending
  • Data protection and cyber security
  • EDPS launches two investigations in light of Schrems II judgment
  • EUIPO publishes study to describe methods employed by cybersquatters
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes news that the European Banking Authority (EBA) is consulting on new guidelines on anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) co-operation and information exchange, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) is consulting on technical standards on the EU Securitisation Regulation, the Commission has launched the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Luxembourg, the EU Medical Devices Regulation has become applicable and the Council has announced an agreement to secure EU financing of high-performance computing. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

