EU Law weekly highlights—3 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the approval in principle of a complementary climate delegated act to the EU Taxonomy Regulation, criticism by the Ombudsman of the EU of the Commission’s handling of a request for public access to text messages between the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the CEO of a pharmaceutical company, the launch of a central AML/CFT database by the EBA, the launch of a climate risk stress test for banks, a new EU standardisation strategy, the coming into force of guidelines on State aid for climate, environmental protection, and energy, and a new proposal for a compulsory patents licensing regulation. The highlights further include a provisional legislative agreement reinforcing Europol’s mandate, a call by the IE for clarification of data protection guidelines on third-country data, the announcement of €1bn of energy infrastructure investment in the EU, and a new White Paper on Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products. or to read the full analysis.