- EU Law weekly highlights—3 February 2022
- In this issue:
- EU fundamentals
- Ombudsman finds Commission wrongly ignored request for President’s text messages
- CJEU dismisses public procurement case against applicant who could not take part
- Banking and finance
- ECB launches supervisory climate risk stress test
- EBA launches central AML/CFT database, ‘EuReCA’
- EBRD supports test letters of credit on digital trade finance network
- EBA publishes final draft RTS listing advanced economy countries for market risk own funds requirements
- Commercial
- European Commission announces new EU standardisation strategy
- Competition and state aid
- State aid guidelines for climate, environmental protection and energy come into force
- Meta’s (formerly Facebook) acquisition of Kustomer conditionally cleared
- Data protection and cyber security
- Commission sends letter to WhatsApp for its May 2021 changes to terms of service
- EDPB publishes Guidelines on the right of access for consultation
- ENISA publishes report on implementing data protection by design and by default
- European Parliament publishes infographic on cyber security threats in 2021
- Google Analytics under scrutiny by Norwegian Data Protection Authority
- IE calls for EDPB to clarify data protection guidelines on third-country data
- BEUC urges Commission to act on access to in-vehicle data, functions and resources
- Immigration, employment, and share incentives
- Proposed EU directive may classify most gig workers and contractors as employees
- Energy
- European Commission adds nuclear and gas energy activities to EU taxonomy
- CEER publishes 2021 report on regulatory frameworks for European energy networks
- EU clean hydrogen developers should get missing rules on power capacity by end of March
- European Commission announces €1bn energy infrastructure investment
- Environment
- European Commission to expand protection of land and sea to 30% by 2030
- Eurostat will provide better data to monitor Green Deal transition
- France to focus EU carbon border levy talks on exports, downstream sectors, officials say
- Financial services
- ECB decision laying down rules for transmission of supervisory information published in OJ
- ISLA publishes CSDR penalties best practice guidelines
- ESMA publishes final disclosure guidelines for CRAs on initial reviews and preliminary ratings
- ESMA publishes new data on bond liquidity and for SI calculations and consolidated tape providers
- ESMA updates four sets of Q&As
- EU MiFID II: ESMA publishes supervisory briefing for firms using tied agents
- ICMA publishes FAQs and best practice recommendations for EU CSDR penalty regimes
- ESMA publishes information on national rules for cross-border funds
- Insurance and reinsurance
- EIOPA consults on retail investor protection in relation to sale of insurance-based investment products
- EIOPA publishes Risk Dashboard for Q3 2021
- EIOPA publishes paper on methodological principles of insurance stress testing
- IP
- Commission launches compulsory patents licensing initiative
- Commission launches stakeholder community of practice on smart use of IP
- Opinion of Advocate General on acquiescence following a request for a preliminary ruling by the German Federal Court of Justice (HEITEC AG v HEITECH Promotion GmbH)
- Justice and home affairs
- Council and Parliament agree on provisional agreement reinforcing Europol mandate
- Life sciences
- Commission publishes results of European Health Data Space consultation
- EFPIA publishes White Paper on ATMPs
- EMA crisis preparedness and management regulation published in OJ
- EU amends regulation on transitional provisions for in vitro diagnostic medical devices
- MDCG issues guidance on general principles of clinical evidence for IVDs
- EMA publishes updated Q&A guide on Clinical Trials Regulation
- Pensions
- EIOPA survey on the pan-European pension product (PEPP)
- Regulatory
- Regulation preventing antimicrobial resistance in animals enters into force
- TMT
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) disinformation report published by Commission
- International trade
- EU imposes anti-dumping duty on imports of Ace-K from China
- EU requests consultations with China at WTO over Lithuania
- EU requests consultations with Egypt over import restrictions
Article summary
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the approval in principle of a complementary climate delegated act to the EU Taxonomy Regulation, criticism by the Ombudsman of the EU of the Commission’s handling of a request for public access to text messages between the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the CEO of a pharmaceutical company, the launch of a central AML/CFT database by the EBA, the launch of a climate risk stress test for banks, a new EU standardisation strategy, the coming into force of guidelines on State aid for climate, environmental protection, and energy, and a new proposal for a compulsory patents licensing regulation. The highlights further include a provisional legislative agreement reinforcing Europol’s mandate, a call by the IE for clarification of data protection guidelines on third-country data, the announcement of €1bn of energy infrastructure investment in the EU, and a new White Paper on Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products.
