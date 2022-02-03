LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

EU Law weekly highlights—3 February 2022

Published on: 03 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • EU fundamentals
  • Ombudsman finds Commission wrongly ignored request for President’s text messages
  • CJEU dismisses public procurement case against applicant who could not take part
  • Banking and finance
  • ECB launches supervisory climate risk stress test
  • EBA launches central AML/CFT database, ‘EuReCA’
  • EBRD supports test letters of credit on digital trade finance network
  • EBA publishes final draft RTS listing advanced economy countries for market risk own funds requirements
Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the approval in principle of a complementary climate delegated act to the EU Taxonomy Regulation, criticism by the Ombudsman of the EU of the Commission’s handling of a request for public access to text messages between the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the CEO of a pharmaceutical company, the launch of a central AML/CFT database by the EBA, the launch of a climate risk stress test for banks, a new EU standardisation strategy, the coming into force of guidelines on State aid for climate, environmental protection, and energy, and a new proposal for a compulsory patents licensing regulation. The highlights further include a provisional legislative agreement reinforcing Europol’s mandate, a call by the IE for clarification of data protection guidelines on third-country data, the announcement of €1bn of energy infrastructure investment in the EU, and a new White Paper on Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

