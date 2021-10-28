LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
EU Law weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Published on: 28 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU fundamentals
  • EU law provides no defence against travelling without a passport
  • Banking and finance
  • EBA publishes advice to the Commission on funding in resolution and insolvency
  • EBA publishes draft RTS on alternative standardised approach for market risk
  • HSBC's appeal of readopted Euro interest rate derivatives cartel fine published in Official Journal (Case T-561/21)
  • Competition and state aid
  • The EU Commission publishes a draft for a Commission Regulation amending Regulation (EU) No 651/2014
This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the Court of Justice’s decision that national laws requiring a person to carry a valid travel document when they travel to another EU Member State or when they return to their Member State of nationality is compatible with EU law, the EBA publishing both its advice to the EU Commission on funding in resolution and insolvency as well as its final draft on alternative standardised approach for market risk, the EU Commission’s publication of the 2021 State of the Energy Union. The highlights further include Eurostat’s reporting of a slight increase in average household electricity prices in the EU during the first half of 2021 and the EU Commission’s announcements for the start of 73 projects selected for funding under the Horizon 2020 European Green Deal Call. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

