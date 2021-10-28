- EU Law weekly highlights—28 October 2021
- In this issue:
- EU fundamentals
- EU law provides no defence against travelling without a passport
- Banking and finance
- EBA publishes advice to the Commission on funding in resolution and insolvency
- EBA publishes draft RTS on alternative standardised approach for market risk
- HSBC's appeal of readopted Euro interest rate derivatives cartel fine published in Official Journal (Case T-561/21)
- Competition and state aid
- The EU Commission publishes a draft for a Commission Regulation amending Regulation (EU) No 651/2014
- Immigration, employment and share incentives
- TC and UB v Komisia za zashtita ot diskriminatsia and VA
- Energy
- EU Commissioner for Energy addresses energy market resilience
- European Commission publishes 2021 State of the Energy Union
- Uptick in EU electricity prices and decrease in gas prices in first half of 2021
- Environment
- EEA report finds EU has met 2020 climate goals
- European Commission announces 73 projects selected for €1bn funding
- European Commission to register new ECI on environmental protection
- European Environment Agency publishes report on tackling water stress in Europe
- Financial services
- Commission adopts EU CRR Delegated Regulation with regard to RTS concerning CAs’ methodology when assessing the compliance of credit institutions and investment firms with the requirements to use the IRB approach
- Corrigendum to EU CRR II declared null and void in Official Journal
- ESMA publishes compliance tables for its guidelines on performance fees and on liquidity stress testing in UCITS and AIFs
- IP
- EUIPO publishes joint study on global trade in counterfeit and pirated products
- Patents—licensing agreements and EPC 2000 claims (Royalty Pharma v Boehringer)
- Life sciences
- EU publishes guidance on MDR application to 'legacy devices'
- European Commission creates list of promising coronavirus (COVID-19) treatments
- New EU guidance for the repackaging and relabelling of medical devices published
- Pensions
- ESAs deliver to the Commission their final report with draft RTS on EU SFDR disclosures
- TMT
- BEUC expresses concern regarding Ireland’s delay in enforcing EU audiovisual rules
- BEUC publishes paper on protecting European consumers from connected devices
This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the Court of Justice’s decision that national laws requiring a person to carry a valid travel document when they travel to another EU Member State or when they return to their Member State of nationality is compatible with EU law, the EBA publishing both its advice to the EU Commission on funding in resolution and insolvency as well as its final draft on alternative standardised approach for market risk, the EU Commission’s publication of the 2021 State of the Energy Union. The highlights further include Eurostat’s reporting of a slight increase in average household electricity prices in the EU during the first half of 2021 and the EU Commission’s announcements for the start of 73 projects selected for funding under the Horizon 2020 European Green Deal Call.
