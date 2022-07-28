EU Law weekly highlights—28 July 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the European Commission publishing its first report on the evaluation and review of Directive (EU) 2016/680 (the Data Protection Law Enforcement Directive (LED)), EU Member States reaching an agreement on voluntary reduction of natural gas and the UPC announcing the adoption of official documents during UPC Administrative Committee meeting. The highlights further include the EPO launching patent top-up searches to find earlier national rights and analysis of the new Regulation proposal aimed at preventing and combatting two types of behaviour which constitute online child sexual abuse. or to read the full analysis.