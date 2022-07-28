LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / EU Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

EU Law weekly highlights—28 July 2022

Published on: 28 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Law weekly highlights—28 July 2022
  • In this issue:
  • EU fundamentals
  • Brexit Bulletin—Commission launches four new infringement procedures against UK
  • EU publishes annual Association Implementation Report on Ukraine
  • Banking and finance
  • EBA publishes methodology, templates and template guidance for 2023 EU-wide stress test
  • EBA publishes report on large exposures regime exemptions
  • ECB publishes ESCB and SSM equality, diversity, and inclusion charter
  • Commercial
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the European Commission publishing its first report on the evaluation and review of Directive (EU) 2016/680 (the Data Protection Law Enforcement Directive (LED)), EU Member States reaching an agreement on voluntary reduction of natural gas and the UPC announcing the adoption of official documents during UPC Administrative Committee meeting. The highlights further include the EPO launching patent top-up searches to find earlier national rights and analysis of the new Regulation proposal aimed at preventing and combatting two types of behaviour which constitute online child sexual abuse. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defectsIt is common in construction projects for defects to manifest or appear in the works. Most construction contracts require the contractor to return to site to rectify (also known as ‘make good’) defects which arise or are discovered during a

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More