- EU Law weekly highlights—28 July 2022
- In this issue:
- EU fundamentals
- Brexit Bulletin—Commission launches four new infringement procedures against UK
- EU publishes annual Association Implementation Report on Ukraine
- Banking and finance
- EBA publishes methodology, templates and template guidance for 2023 EU-wide stress test
- EBA publishes report on large exposures regime exemptions
- ECB publishes ESCB and SSM equality, diversity, and inclusion charter
- Commercial
- AIM proposes changes to draft HGL to reflect new nature of the EU market
- Online e-commerce platform Wish to comply with EU consumer rules
- Data protection and cyber security
- European Commission publishes first report on LED
- EDPS calls for clarification into processing EU producers’ personal data
- Energy
- EU Member States reach agreement on voluntary reduction of natural gas
- ACER publishes Implementation Monitoring Report on System Operation Guideline
- Insurance and reinsurance
- EIOPA issues guidance on integrating customer sustainability preferences in IDD suitability assessments
- Financial services
- ECB/ESRB report discusses macroprudential policies to address climate change
- ESMA updates list of equivalent third-country markets under EU EMIR
- EU-US regulatory forum discusses Ukraine invasion, inflationary pressures and climate change
- Two Commission Delegated Regulations and a Commission Implementing Regulation relating to position limits and controls under MiFID II published in Official Journal
- IP
- UPC announces adoption of official documents during UPC Administrative Committee meeting
- EPO launches patent top-up searches to find earlier national rights
- EPO strengthens relations at WIPO General Assemblies
- WIPO approves diplomatic conferences for two proposed accords
- New EU trade mark electronic filing form to launch on 1 August 2022
- Life sciences
- Commission wins WTO appeal award against Turkey on pharmaceutical products
- Regulatory
- Ukraine conflict—Commission announces temporary derogation from agricultural rules
- TMT
- New Regulation proposal on rules to prevent and combat child sexual abuse online
- EU media mergers to avoid hard pluralism rules under planned Media Freedom Act
- BEREC publishes recommendations for proposed Data Act
- International trade
- Ukraine conflict—Council of the EU imposes further restrictive measures
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the European Commission publishing its first report on the evaluation and review of Directive (EU) 2016/680 (the Data Protection Law Enforcement Directive (LED)), EU Member States reaching an agreement on voluntary reduction of natural gas and the UPC announcing the adoption of official documents during UPC Administrative Committee meeting. The highlights further include the EPO launching patent top-up searches to find earlier national rights and analysis of the new Regulation proposal aimed at preventing and combatting two types of behaviour which constitute online child sexual abuse.
