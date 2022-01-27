LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / EU Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

EU Law weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Published on: 27 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Law weekly highlights—27 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • EU fundamentals
  • Applicability of EU Law and principles of proportionality to decisions resulting in loss of Union Citizenship (JY v Wiener Landersregierung)
  • ZK v Landeshauptmann von Wien (Case C-432/20)
  • Banking and finance
  • EBA consults on updates to two sets of remuneration guidelines
  • EBA publishes final draft ITS on Pillar 3 disclosures on ESG risks under EU CRR
  • ESMA letter to co-legislators sets out areas of concern on proposed green bond regulation
  • Commercial
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes: the analysis of case JY v Wiener Landersregierung on the applicability of EU Law and principles of proportionality to decisions resulting in loss of Union Citizenship, the vote of the European Parliament on the EU Digital Services Act, the adoption by the Council of the EU of a Regulation to expand the European Medicines Agency’s mandate, as well as the publication by the European Commission of its findings on inquiry into consumer Internet of Things (IoT). It further includes the launch of several consultations from the European Commission on the proposed revision of the EU REACH Regulation, on the proposed revision of the Waste Framework Directive as well as the consultation on four ecodesign and energy labelling initiatives. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislationIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)