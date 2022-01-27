EU Law weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes: the analysis of case JY v Wiener Landersregierung on the applicability of EU Law and principles of proportionality to decisions resulting in loss of Union Citizenship, the vote of the European Parliament on the EU Digital Services Act, the adoption by the Council of the EU of a Regulation to expand the European Medicines Agency’s mandate, as well as the publication by the European Commission of its findings on inquiry into consumer Internet of Things (IoT). It further includes the launch of several consultations from the European Commission on the proposed revision of the EU REACH Regulation, on the proposed revision of the Waste Framework Directive as well as the consultation on four ecodesign and energy labelling initiatives. or to read the full analysis.