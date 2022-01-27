- EU Law weekly highlights—27 January 2022
- In this issue:
- EU fundamentals
- Applicability of EU Law and principles of proportionality to decisions resulting in loss of Union Citizenship (JY v Wiener Landersregierung)
- ZK v Landeshauptmann von Wien (Case C-432/20)
- Banking and finance
- EBA consults on updates to two sets of remuneration guidelines
- EBA publishes final draft ITS on Pillar 3 disclosures on ESG risks under EU CRR
- ESMA letter to co-legislators sets out areas of concern on proposed green bond regulation
- Commercial
- European Parliament votes on the draft EU Digital Services Act
- Market reacts to MEPs’ rules on targeted advertising in EU Digital Services Act
- Commission sweep finds two thirds of sites cannot ensure review authenticity
- Commission urged not to allow dual pricing for online and offline stores
- Competition and state aid
- General Court partially annuls Commission’s 2009 decision imposing a fine of €1.6bn on Intel
- Commission re-adopts 2013 decision against Telefónica and Pharol (formerly Portugal Telecom) for non-compete agreement
- Court of Justice annuls General Court’s judgment upholding an appeal against the Commission’s decision ordering the recovery of an arbitration award in Romania
- Commission preliminary concludes that Hungary breached Article 21 by vetoing VIG/AEGON deal
- Corporate
- AFME makes recommendations on the proposal for a Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive
- Data protection and cyber security
- EDPS calls for full ban on political ad microtargeting
- EDPS published Opinion on proposals regarding Protocol to Convention on Cybercrime
- Dispute resolution
- Court of Justice sends Micula case back to EU General Court (European Commission v European Food SA)
- Immigration, employment and share incentives
- Energy
- CEER publishes response to Commission consultation on digitalising energy sector
- Commission seeks feedback on suite of energy labelling and ecodesign regulations
- Commission showcases hydrogen achievements in working document
- EU beats 2020 renewable energy target by 2%
- Environment
- Comment—export rebates on the table again in EU carbon border levy talks
- Commission seeks public feedback on proposed revision to EU REACH Regulation
- ECHA adds four new chemicals to Candidate List
- Commission seeks feedback on proposed revisions to Waste Framework Directive
- Insurance and reinsurance
- EIOPA Consumer Trends Report discusses implications of coronavirus (COVID-19)-led digitalisation
- Financial services
- ESMA launches supervisory action on UCITS and AIF valuation
- ESRB publishes recommendation aimed at increasing the resilience of money market funds
- Platform on Sustainable Finance gives feedback and recommendations on draft Taxonomy Complementary Delegated Act
- EBA publishes final draft ITS on Pillar 3 disclosures on ESG risks under EU CRR
- Life sciences
- Council of EU adopts Regulation to expand EMA’s mandate
- EMA confirms CTR’s entry into application and launches CRIS
- Regulators discuss effectiveness of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines against Omicron
- Regulatory
- Commission presents Efficient and Green Mobility package to Parliament
- Commission launches mobility ecosystem consultation for transport transformation
- TMT
- Commission publishes its findings on inquiry into consumer IoT
- Commission must monitor security risks of 5G says European Court of Auditors
- Commission proposes digital rights and principles declaration for everyone in EU
- International trade
- EU imposes countervailing duties on optical fibre cables from China
- EU imposes definitive anti-dumping duty on TPFs from China
- EU reviews anti-dumping measures of MSG from China
- EU reviews anti-dumping measures of aluminium road wheels from China
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Daily and weekly news alerts
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes: the analysis of case JY v Wiener Landersregierung on the applicability of EU Law and principles of proportionality to decisions resulting in loss of Union Citizenship, the vote of the European Parliament on the EU Digital Services Act, the adoption by the Council of the EU of a Regulation to expand the European Medicines Agency’s mandate, as well as the publication by the European Commission of its findings on inquiry into consumer Internet of Things (IoT). It further includes the launch of several consultations from the European Commission on the proposed revision of the EU REACH Regulation, on the proposed revision of the Waste Framework Directive as well as the consultation on four ecodesign and energy labelling initiatives.
