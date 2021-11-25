LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
EU Law weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Published on: 25 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes news of the European Commission issuing a call for evidence on a review of the EU mortgage credit rules, the BEUC, alongside ANEC, publishing a position paper on the subject of keeping consumers safe from dangerous products, the European Parliament Think Tank publishing briefing on the UK’s possible re-joining of the 2007 Lugano Convention and the European Commission publishing an European Strategy initiative on international energy engagement. The highlights further include updates on the Council of the EU adopting its position on the European Commission’s proposals for a regulation on markets in crypto-assets and a regulation on digital operational and the European Parliament announcing that its MEPs have given final approval to Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) reform, which is to take effect from 1 January 2023. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

