- EU Law weekly highlights—25 November 2021
- In this issue:
- EU fundamentals
- EU proposes measures against transport operators that smuggle people into Europe
- Banking and finance
- Commission issues call for evidence on review of EU mortgage credit rules
- EBA publishes final revised guidelines on remuneration and internal governance under EU IFD
- ECB assessment concludes that banks need to accelerate efforts to tackle climate risks
- ECB publishes new Eurosystem framework for overseeing electronic payment instruments
- Commercial
- BEUC and ANEC set out position paper on draft a General Product Safety Regulation
- Competition and state aid
- Consultation on State aid rules
- State aid Temporary Framework has been extended
- Court of Justice suggests referring court must examine the context of Visma Enterprise’s software distribution agreements to determine infringement of Article 101(1) TFEU
- Communication on a competition policy fit for new challenges
- Corporate
- European Commission consults on EU listing requirements
- Data protection and cyber security
- EDPB publishes letters to UN on transfer and to ENISA regarding EUCS
- Guidance on new EU international transfer SCCs should come in 2021, official says
- Report published on cyber security investment under EU NIS Directive
- Dispute resolution
- EU Think Tank discusses UK’s possible re-joining of Lugano Convention
- Commission calls for proposals improving judicial co-operation and training
- Energy
- Commission adopts fifth list of energy Projects of Common Interest and publishes Q&As
- Commission seeks comment on European Strategy on international energy engagement
- ESMA publishes preliminary report on the EU carbon market
- GFI launches Coalition for the Energy Efficiency of Buildings Europe initiative to tackle climate investment gap
- Environment
- Commission launches call for evidence on transport-related greenhouse gas emissions
- Commission publishes consultation on revised EU rules relating to waste shipments
- EEA publishes data showing improvement in urban waste water treatment
- European Parliament calls for sustainable supplies for EU critical raw materials
- Insurance and reinsurance
- EIOPA publishes annual report on the use of capital add-ons under Solvency II during 2020
- Financial services
- Council of EU adopts position on MiCA and DORA proposals
- AFME and Linklaters publish practical guide to navigating sustainable finance regulation in the EU, UK and Switzerland
- AFME publishes report overviewing current EU bond market structure and dynamics
- Benchmark transition: ESMA publishes final report and draft technical standards on the clearing and derivative trading obligations
- ESMA publishes 2020 MAR sanctions report
- IP
- European Commission JRC publishes report on world’s top R&D investor portfolios
- General Court interprets Regulation on Community Designs in invalidity proceedings (Sanford v EUIPO)
- Life sciences
- EFPIA and Vaccines Europe outline position on HERA
- European Parliament calls for medicines to be more affordable and accessible to patients
- EFPIA blog considers better understanding of real world data amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Regulatory
- European Parliament gives final approval to CAP reform
- BEUC weighs in on EU environmental scoring system for food sustainability
- Commission welcomes approval of ten partnerships under Horizon Europe programme
- TMT
- Commission announces first calls for proposals under Digital Europe Programme
- EDPB adopts Statement on Digital and Data Strategy
- European Parliament Committee adopts position on Digital Markets Act proposal
- International trade
- Commission publishes important annual reports on FDI screening and export controls
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes news of the European Commission issuing a call for evidence on a review of the EU mortgage credit rules, the BEUC, alongside ANEC, publishing a position paper on the subject of keeping consumers safe from dangerous products, the European Parliament Think Tank publishing briefing on the UK’s possible re-joining of the 2007 Lugano Convention and the European Commission publishing an European Strategy initiative on international energy engagement. The highlights further include updates on the Council of the EU adopting its position on the European Commission’s proposals for a regulation on markets in crypto-assets and a regulation on digital operational and the European Parliament announcing that its MEPs have given final approval to Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) reform, which is to take effect from 1 January 2023.
