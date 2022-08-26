- EU Law weekly highlights—25 August 2022
- In this issue:
- Data protection and cyber security
- EACH raises concerns on location criteria in the EU cloud services cybersecurity certification scheme
- Environment
- EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive—What you need to know
- UNEP FI makes recommendations to improve ESRS
- Insurance and reinsurance
- Comment—Updates to EU insurance rules head for tug-of-war over climate risk
- IP
- Comment—YouTube, Netflix and other streaming services have to pay up under Belgian copyright law
- Life sciences
- Brexit Bulletin—UK launches consultations with EU over access to scientific programmes
- Pensions
- EU challenging Dutch pension tax system
- TMT
- European Parliament publishes study on new solutions for improved product safety
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the launch of formal consultations between the UK government and the European Commission on the UK’s participation in EU research programmes, the making of recommendations by the United Nations Environmental Programme Financial Initiative to the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group consultation on EU Sustainability Reporting Standards, and commentary on the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and the key considerations for businesses. The highlights further include Belgium’s implementation of the EU Copyright Directive affecting payments by streaming services, and the European Parliament’s study on new digital and technical solutions for improved product safety.
