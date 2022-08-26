EU Law weekly highlights—25 August 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the launch of formal consultations between the UK government and the European Commission on the UK's participation in EU research programmes, the making of recommendations by the United Nations Environmental Programme Financial Initiative to the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group consultation on EU Sustainability Reporting Standards, and commentary on the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and the key considerations for businesses. The highlights further include Belgium's implementation of the EU Copyright Directive affecting payments by streaming services, and the European Parliament's study on new digital and technical solutions for improved product safety.