- EU Law weekly highlights—24 March 2022
- In this issue:
- EU fundamentals
- Conference on the Future of Europe taking place 25–26 March
- Council reaches agreement on recast of regulation on the statute and funding of European political parties and European political foundations
- CJEU declares inadmissible request to hear Polish judicial appointment dispute
- Commission launches Kohesio platform to track ERDF and ESF projects
- Conference plenary to debate draft preliminary proposals
- European Council approves Strategic Compass
- Banking and finance
- EBA finds that AML/CFT supervision of banks is improving but not yet always effective
- EBA opinion on new Belgian systemic risk buffer
- EBA publishes revised guidelines on SREP procedures and methodologies
- ESAs issue joint consumer warning on cryptoassets
- SRB publishes guidance on identification and mobilisation of collateral in resolution
- Commercial
- BEUC finds that online marketplaces continue to sell dangerous products
- Competition and state aid
- Commission adopts Temporary Crisis Framework
- ECN publishes statement on competition law in the context of the Ukraine conflict
- Court of Justice issues judgments on the application of the double jeopardy (ne bis in idem) principle under the charter of Fundamental rights
- Corporate
- ESMA chair discusses corporate sustainability reporting and CRAs
- Data protection and cybersecurity
- Commission proposes new rules to establish common cybersecurity and information security measures
- Commission seeks feedback on Cyber Resilience Act
- EDPB publishes essential data protection safeguards toolkit for enforcement co-operation
- EDPB publishes guidelines on application of Article 60 of EU GDPR
- EDPB publishes guidelines on dark patterns in social media platform interfaces
- EDPB publishes joint opinion with EDPS on extension of EU Digital COVID Certificate Regulation
- Commission adopts EU wide revocation feature of EU digital COVID certificates
- Energy
- Commission proposes minimum 80% gas storage level obligation
- EU gas, nuclear green-label plans should be dropped over Ukraine war, lawmakers tell Commission
- Initiative on Green Hydrogen publishes strategic Research and Innovation agenda
- Environment
- Council adopts approach on the batteries and waste batteries proposed regulation
- Commission seeks feedback on draft certification rules for heavy-duty trailers
- Proposed position on amending EU-Swiss ETSs linking agreement published
- Commission launches public consultation on EU Pollinators Initiative
- Council adopts negotiation position before POPs trilogue with Parliament
- EU Commission proposes establishing position on EU’s behalf for 19th conference to CITES
- Financial Services
- Council of the EU publishes decision on approving amendments to ICSID rules
- EBA publishes final draft RTS on internal default risk model under EU CRR
- ESMA publishes compliance table on Article 25 of the EU AIFMD
- European Commission amends PRIIPS RTS to reflect extended transitional period for funds
- ECON tables report on MiCA proposal for consideration by European Parliament
- EBA updates list of institutions with reporting obligations for the 2022 EU supervisory benchmarking exercise
- Immigration, employment, and share incentives
- Ukraine conflict—Commission launches special call under TSI to support Member States
- Ukraine conflict—Commission sets guidelines for Temporary Protection Directive
- Ukraine conflict—EU signs agreement with Moldova on Frontex cooperation
- EU releases operational guidelines for external border management crossings at the EU-Ukraine borders
- EU establishes the existence of mass influx of displaced person from Ukraine
- EU mobilises EGF for displaced workers
- Insurance and reinsurance
- EIOPA issues recommendations following 2021 Insurance Stress Test
- IP
- Court of Justice considers German trade mark procedural law is wrong (Maxxus Group v Globus Holding)
- Preparing for the UPC
- Justice and home affairs
- ECON and LIBE to hold public hearing on new anti-money laundering package
- Life Sciences
- EU authorises negotiations for international agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response
- New guidance on parallel EMA/EUnetHTA 21 Joint Scientific Consultation published
- Ukraine conflict—MedTech Europe issues guidance on emergency support responses to Ukraine
- Pensions
- Commission announces pan-European PEPP Regulation is operational
- Regulatory
- Commission sets out actions to enhance global food security and support farmers
- Commission launches consultation on vehicle safety update proposals
- Commission seeks feedback on draft amendment of regulation on the approval and market surveillance of motor vehicles
- TMT
- European Parliament’s Special Committee on AIDA adopts final recommendations
- BEREC consults on draft update to guidelines on Implementation of the Open Internet Regulation
- BEREC launches early call for input on Work Programme 2023
- BEREC publishes consultation on its draft report on sustainability
- BEREC publishes report on fixed and mobile backhaul
- Next-Generation Internet of Things publishes roadmap
- Ukraine conflict
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the adoption of the State Aid Temporary Crisis Framework to support Member States’ economies in the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, adoption of proposals for a new cybersecurity regulation and a new information security regulation, a legislative proposal introducing a minimum 80% gas storage obligation to ensure security of energy supply, a declaration by the Court of Justice of the European Union that a request to hear a Polish judicial appointment dispute was inadmissible, the pan-European personal pension product Regulation coming into operation, requests by the Commission for feedback on draft certification rules for heavy-duty trailers and vehicle safety update proposals, the publication of an action plan to enhance global food security and support agriculture, and a new roadmap for the development of the Internet of Things and edge computing across Europe.
