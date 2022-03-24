LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

EU Law weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Published on: 24 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • EU fundamentals
  • Conference on the Future of Europe taking place 25–26 March
  • Council reaches agreement on recast of regulation on the statute and funding of European political parties and European political foundations
  • CJEU declares inadmissible request to hear Polish judicial appointment dispute
  • Commission launches Kohesio platform to track ERDF and ESF projects
  • Conference plenary to debate draft preliminary proposals
  • European Council approves Strategic Compass
  • Banking and finance
Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the adoption of the State Aid Temporary Crisis Framework to support Member States’ economies in the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, adoption of proposals for a new cybersecurity regulation and a new information security regulation, a legislative proposal introducing a minimum 80% gas storage obligation to ensure security of energy supply, a declaration by the Court of Justice of the European Union that a request to hear a Polish judicial appointment dispute was inadmissible, the pan-European personal pension product Regulation coming into operation, requests by the Commission for feedback on draft certification rules for heavy-duty trailers and vehicle safety update proposals, the publication of an action plan to enhance global food security and support agriculture, and a new roadmap for the development of the Internet of Things and edge computing across Europe. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

