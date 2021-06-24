EU Law weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights covers the sanctions taken by the EU, in combination with other countries, against Belarus arising from that country’s unlawful grounding of a Ryanair flight to arrest a critical journalist. It also includes a summary of the decision of the Court of Justice on Youtube’s liability (or otherwise) for copyright infringement. There is also coverage of the forthcoming 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow on 31 October—12 November 2021. EU competition developments include the prospect of infringement proceedings against trade association Insurance Ireland for breaching competition rules in the motor market, following a two-year investigation. Finally a plenary meeting has taken place on the future of Europe. or to read the full analysis.