EU Law weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Published on: 24 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Law weekly highlights—24 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Key developments and materials
  • Canada, EU, UK and US impose sanctions on Belarus following forced landing of Ryanair flight
  • Conference on the Future of Europe holds first Plenary meeting
  • EU fundamentals
  • Government publishes policy paper on voting rights for EU citizens
  • Banking and finance
  • Council of the EU publishes progress report on the banking union
  • EBA consults on amendments to reporting on securitisation, asset encumbrance and G-SIIs
    • More...

This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights covers the sanctions taken by the EU, in combination with other countries, against Belarus arising from that country’s unlawful grounding of a Ryanair flight to arrest a critical journalist. It also includes a summary of the decision of the Court of Justice on Youtube’s liability (or otherwise) for copyright infringement. There is also coverage of the forthcoming 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow on 31 October—12 November 2021. EU competition developments include the prospect of infringement proceedings against trade association Insurance Ireland for breaching competition rules in the motor market, following a two-year investigation. Finally a plenary meeting has taken place on the future of Europe. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

