- EU Law weekly highlights—24 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Key developments and materials
- Canada, EU, UK and US impose sanctions on Belarus following forced landing of Ryanair flight
- Conference on the Future of Europe holds first Plenary meeting
- EU fundamentals
- Government publishes policy paper on voting rights for EU citizens
- Banking and finance
- Council of the EU publishes progress report on the banking union
- EBA consults on amendments to reporting on securitisation, asset encumbrance and G-SIIs
- EBA publishes report on harmonisation of EU law on branches of third-country credit institutions
- EBF responds to and welcomes European Commission’s proposal for revised NIS2
- ECB opinion on pilot regime for DLT-based market infrastructures published in Official Journal
- ECB to consult on draft regulation harmonising enforcement of statistical reporting requirements
- EU banking associations respond to EBA feasibility study for an integrated reporting system
- European Commission asks credit card companies to assist tackling hidden fees
- SRB publishes notification policy for when bail-in recognition clauses cannot be added to contracts under third-country law
- Competition and state aid
- Formal antitrust investigation opened into Google ad tech supply chain practices
- Ireland—EU warns Insurance Ireland about restricting competition
- Corporate
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—European insurers could see post pandemic increase in M&A activity
- Commercial
- European Commission seeks views on Digital Decade vision
- Data protection and cyber security
- Comment—Big Tech to face more scrutiny from national data authorities after Court of Justice ruling
- Court of Justice delivers judgment on aspects of EU GDPR’s one-stop shop mechanism (Facebook Ireland v the Belgian Data Protection Authority)
- EDPB and EDPS issue joint opinion on proposed EU AI regulation
- Eurojust hosts EJCN Plenary to discuss latest trends in cybercrime and malware
- European Commission proposes Joint Cyber Unit to tackle rising cyber incidents
- Environment
- Commission publishes summary of 2021 UN Bonn Climate Change Conference ahead of COP26
- EEA briefing on effects of single-use plastics products amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- EEA launches new tool for checking air quality across European cities
- European Environmental Bureau publishes manifesto on phasing out of fossil gas
- Insurance and reinsurance
- EIOPA consultative expert group publishes report on governance principles for AI
- EIOPA publishes its 2020 annual report
- Financial services
- ECA to publish AML/CFT report on 28 June 2021
- ESMA publishes final report on CRA supervisory fees
- ESMA publishes official translations of guidelines on leverage risk in the AIF sector
- European Commission consults on its review of the EU DMD
- IP
- Communication to the public—liability of online platform operators for user illegal uploads (Joined Cases YouTube and Cyando)
- Justice and home affairs
- Mittelbayerischer Verlag KG v SM Case C-800/19
- Life sciences
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—AstraZeneca ordered to give 50 million vaccines to EU
- Council and European Parliament strike deal on health technology legislation
- EMA seeks views on guideline for electronic data and systems in clinical trials
- EU Strategic Agenda for Research & Innovation in Healthcare to be created
- House of Commons Library publishes Research Briefing on WHO’s Covax—Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- MDCG publishes Q&A on rules for registration of actors in EUDAMED
- Newspaper containing inaccurate health advice is not a defective product under EU Product Liability Directive (VI v KRONE)
- Pensions
- EIOPA publishes discussion paper on stress-testing IORPs
- Regulatory
- BEREC publishes overview of termination rates at European level in January 2021
- International Trade
- Beyond Brexit—DIT publishes UK-Australia Free Trade Agreement in principle
- Beyond Brexit—UK and USA resolve trade disputes on tariffs and civil aircrafts
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
Article summary
This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights covers the sanctions taken by the EU, in combination with other countries, against Belarus arising from that country’s unlawful grounding of a Ryanair flight to arrest a critical journalist. It also includes a summary of the decision of the Court of Justice on Youtube’s liability (or otherwise) for copyright infringement. There is also coverage of the forthcoming 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow on 31 October—12 November 2021. EU competition developments include the prospect of infringement proceedings against trade association Insurance Ireland for breaching competition rules in the motor market, following a two-year investigation. Finally a plenary meeting has taken place on the future of Europe.
