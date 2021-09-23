EU Law weekly highlights—23 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes analysis of the Court of Justice's judgment on powers of national courts to invalidate unfair contract terms (JZ v OTP Jelzalogbank Zrt OTP Bank Nyrt OTP Faktoring Koveteleskedzelo Zr), the European Commission's adoption of a comprehensive review of Directive 2009/138/EC (Solvency II) as well as the publication of the Eurosystem contribution to the European Commission's targeted consultation on the functioning of the EU securitisation framework as well as the European Commission's announcement that the EU and USA have jointly established the 'Global Methane Pledge'. These highlights further consider the Court of Justice's ruling in the Software Incubator v Computer Associates UK that the electronic supply of computer software, licensed for an unlimited period in return for payment of a fee, constitutes a 'sale' of 'goods' within the meaning of the Commercial Agents Directive.