- EU Law weekly highlights—23 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Banking and finance
- EBA publishes report on increasing use of digital platforms in EU banking and payments sector
- Natasha Cazenave outlines ESMA’s work to protect retail investors in capital markets
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Luis de Guindos discusses ECB’s economic response
- Commercial
- AIM publishes response criticising vertical agreements draft regulation
- Eighty countries agree on consumer protection article for online market deals
- Powers of national courts to invalidate unfair contract terms (JZ v OTP Jelzálogbank Zrt OTP Bank Nyrt OTP Faktoring Követeléskezelő Zrt)
More...
- Competition and state aid
- Joint statement published on revised Vertical Block Exemption Regulations
- European Commission issues statement of objections informing Illumina/GRAIL of the interim measures it intends to adopt following Illumina’s decision to implement its acquisition of GRAIL
- Energy
- European Commission and IAEA welcome extension of MoU on nuclear safety co-operation
- ACER to decide on amendments to the common pricing methodology for European electricity balancing markets
- Environment
- Global Methane Pledge—EU-US initiative to launch at COP26
- EEA briefing finds that air pollutants remain too high in most European countries
- Insurance and reinsurance
- European Commission adopts Solvency II review
- EU insurers offered €90bn in short-term capital relief in prudential overhaul
- Insurance Europe responds to EIOPA consultation on pension tracking services
- Financial services
- ICMA paper provides update on the EU sustainability disclosure regime
- Eurosystem responds to Commission consultation on EU securitisation framework
- European Commission issues call for advice from EBA, ESRB and ECB for review of the EU macroprudential framework
- ECA special report calls for more consistent EU action to stimulate sustainable investments
- Regulatory
- European Commission launches call for proposals under €7bn CEF for Transport programme
- TMT
- Court of Justice confirms downloaded software with perpetual licence is ‘sale’ of ‘goods’ under the Commercial Agents Directive (The Software Incubator Ltd v Computer Associates UK Ltd)
- International trade
- European Commission puts forward recommendations for WCO reform
- UNCITRAL Expedited Arbitration Rules entry into force
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes analysis of the Court of Justice’s judgment on powers of national courts to invalidate unfair contract terms (JZ v OTP Jelzalogbank Zrt OTP Bank Nyrt OTP Faktoring Koveteleskedzelo Zr), the European Commission’s adoption of a comprehensive review of Directive 2009/138/EC (Solvency II) as well as the publication of the Eurosystem contribution to the European Commission’s targeted consultation on the functioning of the EU securitisation framework as well as the European Commission’s announcement that the EU and USA have jointly established the 'Global Methane Pledge'. These highlights further consider the Court of Justice’s ruling in the Software Incubator v Computer Associates UK that the electronic supply of computer software, licensed for an unlimited period in return for payment of a fee, constitutes a ‘sale’ of ‘goods’ within the meaning of the Commercial Agents Directive.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.