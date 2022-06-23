- EU Law weekly highlights—23 June 2022
- EU fundamentals
- Council of the EU adopts general approach for reform of Schengen Borders Code
- European Commission endorses candidate status for Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova
- Commission sets out steps to integrate CoFoE lessons into policymaking best practice
- Banking and finance
- CJEU confirms ECB’s withdrawal of AAB Bank’s authorisation following AML/CTF failings
- ECB sets out details of its supervision role in relation to AML/CTF
- EBA issues clarification on the use of COVID-19-impacted data for internal credit risk models
- Eurogroup calls for strengthened common framework for bank crisis management and national deposit guarantee schemes
- Commission adopts EU EMIR equivalence decisions for Chinese and Israeli-supervised CCPs
- Commercial
- BEUC calls on the Commission to include online marketplaces in revised Product Liability Directive
- BEUC calls for better ADR implementation for consumers
- Corporate
- Council of EU and Parliament provisionally agree on CSRD
- Data protection and cyber security
- EDPB adopts new guidelines on certification as tool for transfers
- EU sees US data-transfer deal ratification by March 2023, Reynders says
- Healthcare app Kry faces data probe by Swedish DPA
- Immigration, employment, and share incentives
- Council mandate for negotiations with the Parliament on Eurodac
- Statewatch accuses Council of EU of ‘gutting’ fundamental rights monitoring in proposed Screening Regulation
- Commission proposes visa-free travel to the EU for Qatar and Kuwait nationals
- Energy
- Commission and EIB launch model financial instruments for REPowerEU and New European Bauhaus initiatives
- EU Member States formally notify first hydrogen IPCEI
- EU and Egypt issue joint statement on environmental challenges
- EU signs Global Methane Pledge Energy Pathway to reduce emission by 30 percent by 2030
- Environment
- Commission publishes proposals for nature restoration law and new pesticides regulation
- Council adopts Recommendation on fair transition to climate neutrality
- Council and Parliament reach provisional deal on revision of POPs Regulation
- Commission unveils new tools in trade agreements to promote green and just growth
- Insurance and reinsurance
- Council of the EU agrees its position on amendments to EU Solvency II
- EIOPA consults on the review of the securitisation prudential framework in Solvency II
- EIOPA consults on supervisory statements on exclusions arising from systemic events and on management of non-affirmative cyber exposures
- EIOPA publishes June 2022 Financial Stability Report
- Financial services
- Commission Delegated Regulation amending EU CRR RTS on calculation of specific and general credit risk adjustments published in Official Journal
- Commission Delegated Regulation on DRSP fees published in Official Journal
- Council of EU publishes final compromise text on AIFMD II
- Commission adopts CRD IV Delegated Regulations on RTS and ITS on authorisation of credit institutions
- ECON adopts new rules on ELTIFs
- European Commission adopts RTS on back-testing and profit and loss attribution under EU CRR
- ICMA publishes updated analysis on EU’s proposed Regulation on European Green Bonds
- IP
- EPO publishes survey findings on novelty requirements and patent grace period
- Life sciences
- Commonly shared characterisation strategy for nanovaccines proposed
- EFPIA and Vaccines Europe respond to WTO decision to endorse TRIPS waiver
- Pensions
- ESMA issues statement on implementation of the clearing obligation for pension scheme arrangements
- Regulatory
- Commission adopts technical requirements for fully automated vehicles in small series
- EFSA cannot establish safety of CBD products as novel food
- TMT
- European Parliament committee adopts DSA text in anticipation to plenary vote
- Commission publishes strengthened Code of Practice on Disinformation
- BEREC publishes Guidelines on implementing Open Internet Regulation
- Draft report on monitoring termination rates for mobile and fixed calls published
- EPC publishes Standardisation of QR-codes for MSCTs
- TikTok commits to align with EU rules to better protect consumers
- Twitch signs the EU Code of conduct on countering illegal hate speech online

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the Commission’s endorsement of candidate status for Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova, the Commission’s adoption of a proposed regulation mandating the restoration of nature, the Council of the EU’s adoption of a general approach for reform of the Schengen Borders Code, the publication of a strengthened Code of Practice on Disinformation, and provisional political agreement on the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive. The highlights further include EU Member States formally notifying the first hydrogen IPCEI, adoption of a recommendation on the fair transition to climate neutrality, the publication of the final compromise text on AIFMD II, the Council of the EU agreeing its position on EU Solvency II, and the adoption of the Digital Services Act text in anticipation of a vote in the July plenary session.
