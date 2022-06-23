EU Law weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the Commission’s endorsement of candidate status for Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova, the Commission’s adoption of a proposed regulation mandating the restoration of nature, the Council of the EU’s adoption of a general approach for reform of the Schengen Borders Code, the publication of a strengthened Code of Practice on Disinformation, and provisional political agreement on the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive. The highlights further include EU Member States formally notifying the first hydrogen IPCEI, adoption of a recommendation on the fair transition to climate neutrality, the publication of the final compromise text on AIFMD II, the Council of the EU agreeing its position on EU Solvency II, and the adoption of the Digital Services Act text in anticipation of a vote in the July plenary session. or to read the full analysis.