EU Law weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU fundamentals
  • Council of the EU adopts general approach for reform of Schengen Borders Code
  • European Commission endorses candidate status for Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova
  • Commission sets out steps to integrate CoFoE lessons into policymaking best practice
  • Banking and finance
  • CJEU confirms ECB’s withdrawal of AAB Bank’s authorisation following AML/CTF failings
  • ECB sets out details of its supervision role in relation to AML/CTF
  • EBA issues clarification on the use of COVID-19-impacted data for internal credit risk models
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the Commission’s endorsement of candidate status for Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova, the Commission’s adoption of a proposed regulation mandating the restoration of nature, the Council of the EU’s adoption of a general approach for reform of the Schengen Borders Code, the publication of a strengthened Code of Practice on Disinformation, and provisional political agreement on the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive. The highlights further include EU Member States formally notifying the first hydrogen IPCEI, adoption of a recommendation on the fair transition to climate neutrality, the publication of the final compromise text on AIFMD II, the Council of the EU agreeing its position on EU Solvency II, and the adoption of the Digital Services Act text in anticipation of a vote in the July plenary session. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

