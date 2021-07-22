menu-search
EU Law weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Published on: 22 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Banking and finance
  • EBA consults on removal of NOK from list of currencies with liquid asset constraints
  • ESMA publishes report on banking-type ancillary services under EU CSDR
  • Commercial
  • Advocate General opinions on EU Unfair Terms in Consumer Contracts Directive
  • Competition and state aid
  • Commission closes investigation into Amadeus and Sabre agreements with airlines and travel agents due to insufficient evidence
  • Data protection and cyber security
Article summary

This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes amongst others, news that the Commission closes investigation into Amadeus and Sabre agreements with airlines and travel agents due to insufficient evidence, that the EU adopts new rules set to boost data sharing. It also includes news that the Commission opens investigation into Spanish arbitration award handed to Antin, and that it adopts new EU Forest Strategy for 2030. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

