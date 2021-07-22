- EU Law weekly highlights—22 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Banking and finance
- EBA consults on removal of NOK from list of currencies with liquid asset constraints
- ESMA publishes report on banking-type ancillary services under EU CSDR
- Commercial
- Advocate General opinions on EU Unfair Terms in Consumer Contracts Directive
- Competition and state aid
- Commission closes investigation into Amadeus and Sabre agreements with airlines and travel agents due to insufficient evidence
- Data protection and cyber security
More...
- EU adopts new rules set to boost data sharing
- European Commission launches two new Industrial Alliances
- New SCCs for international personal data transfers
- EDPB asks supervisory authority to carry out investigation into Face-book
- Dispute resolution
- Commission opens investigation into Spanish arbitration award handed to Antin
- EU Commission recommends the EU joins the Hague Judgments Convention
- Immigration, employment and share incentives
- Whether workplace rules banning visible signs of political, ideological or religious beliefs comply with EU law (IX v WABE, MH Müller Handels v MJ)
- Energy
- EU boosts 2030 renewable energy goal, tightens rules for biomass, industry
- European Commission publishes new draft Act on security of gas supply
- Environment
- AEGIS Europe proposes better enforcement provisions to avoid carbon leakage in EU
- European Commission adopts new EU Forest Strategy for 2030
- European Commission seeks views on sustainable disposal of end-of-life vehicles
- Insurance and reinsurance
- EIOPA publishes supervisory statement on Own Risk and Solvency Assessment in the context of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Financial services
- ESMA consults on MiFID II remuneration guidelines
- ESMA publishes report on MiFID II sanctions imposed by NCAs in 2020
- EU Cross-border Payments Regulation (codification) is published
- IP
- EUIPO and EURADA sign collaboration agreement to support small businesses
- EUIPO executive director speaks on filing numbers and future plans
- Life sciences
- Commission Implementing Decision on harmonised standards for in vitro diagnostic medical devices published in Official Journal
- Commission Implementing Decision on harmonised standards for medical devices published in Official Journal
- Regulatory
- Brexit Bulletin—Defra publishes provisional agenda for first meeting of Fisheries Committee
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes amongst others, news that the Commission closes investigation into Amadeus and Sabre agreements with airlines and travel agents due to insufficient evidence, that the EU adopts new rules set to boost data sharing. It also includes news that the Commission opens investigation into Spanish arbitration award handed to Antin, and that it adopts new EU Forest Strategy for 2030.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.