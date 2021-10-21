- EU Law weekly highlights—21 October 2021
- In this issue:
- EU fundamentals
- Commission adopts 2022 Work Programme for a post-coronavirus (COVID-19) EU
- Commission adopts 2021 Enlargement Package for Western Balkans and Turkey
- European Parliament calls for the primacy of EU law to be upheld
- European Parliament threatens legal proceedings against Commission in letter
- Banking and finance
- EBA highlights elevated benchmark rate transition risks
- European Parliament ECON committee publishes report on impediments to resolvability
- European Parliament publishes paper on prudential policy and proportionality in the US and euro area
- Commercial
- Commission seeks feedback on proposed adapting of civil liability rules
- EU briefing provides initial appraisal of safety of non-food consumer products
- Data protection and cyber security
- EU cybersecurity revision should be agreed by governments in 2021, official says
- Council of the EU adopts conclusions on exploring Joint Cyber Unit
- EU to seek data protection accords with global partners for joint enforcement
- EDPB adopts final version of guidelines on restrictions of data subject rights
- Dispute resolution
- European Parliament to reform the management and financing of e-CODEX
- Immigration, employment and share incentives
- Home Office announces £3m to support vulnerable applying for EUSS
- Energy
- Commission adopts Communication amid energy price crisis
- Commission releases information on EU Sustainable Energy Week 2021
- Commission publishes quarterly market reports confirming gas imbalance
- Environment
- EEA calls for 'transformational change' to achieve Europe’s sustainability goals
- EU briefing examines key issues to be discussed at COP26
- European Commission publishes ‘in focus’ piece on reducing methane emissions
- Vehicle Emissions Contrary to EU Law and in Breach of Contract (Advocate General’s Opinion in Cases C-128/20 GSMB Invest, C-134/20 Volkswagen and C-145/20 Porsche Inter Auto and Volkswagen Cases C‑128/20, C‑134/20 and C‑145/20)
- Insurance and reinsurance
- EIOPA backs reform of Solvency II climate rules
- EIOPA chair delivers statement at the annual ECON hearing
- Financial services
- ECB publishes methodology for 2022 climate stress test
- ESAs publish reports on supervisory independence of competent authorities
- European Commission 2022 work programme: financial services elements
- Justice and home affairs
- European Parliament motion for a resolution on the Pandora Papers: implications for combating money laundering, tax evasion and avoidance
- Life sciences
- Commission proposal to delay application of In Vitro Diagnostics Regulation
- Commission adopts first report on Digital COVID Certificate Regulation
- Regulatory
- Commission publishes factsheet on agricultural production studies
- TMT
- Commission launches second proposal call for media ownership monitoring system
- EDPB launches proposal for first co-ordinated action on cloud-based services
- European Parliament announces MEPs back extension of free roaming
- International trade
- Brexit Bulletin—Commission puts forward proposals for Northern Ireland Protocol
- Northern Irish customs checks, paperwork slashed under EU proposal to cut trade frictions
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the European Commission’s announcement that it has adopted its 2022 Work Programme, the European Parliament’s call for the Commission to take action to protect Polish citizens and the foundations of EU law and the Commission’s Communication on Energy Prices in response to the global rise in energy prices. The highlights further include news of the European Parliament’s Think Tank briefing on the upcoming COP26 in Glasgow and an analysis of the Commission’s proposal to delay the application of Regulation (EU) 2017/746 (the In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation) by amending the transitional provisions for certain products.
