EU Law weekly highlights—21 October 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the European Commission’s announcement that it has adopted its 2022 Work Programme, the European Parliament’s call for the Commission to take action to protect Polish citizens and the foundations of EU law and the Commission’s Communication on Energy Prices in response to the global rise in energy prices. The highlights further include news of the European Parliament’s Think Tank briefing on the upcoming COP26 in Glasgow and an analysis of the Commission’s proposal to delay the application of Regulation (EU) 2017/746 (the In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation) by amending the transitional provisions for certain products. or to read the full analysis.