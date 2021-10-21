LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
EU Law weekly highlights—21 October 2021

Published on: 21 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • EU fundamentals
  • Commission adopts 2022 Work Programme for a post-coronavirus (COVID-19) EU
  • Commission adopts 2021 Enlargement Package for Western Balkans and Turkey
  • European Parliament calls for the primacy of EU law to be upheld
  • European Parliament threatens legal proceedings against Commission in letter
  • Banking and finance
  • EBA highlights elevated benchmark rate transition risks
  • European Parliament ECON committee publishes report on impediments to resolvability
Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the European Commission’s announcement that it has adopted its 2022 Work Programme, the European Parliament’s call for the Commission to take action to protect Polish citizens and the foundations of EU law and the Commission’s Communication on Energy Prices in response to the global rise in energy prices. The highlights further include news of the European Parliament’s Think Tank briefing on the upcoming COP26 in Glasgow and an analysis of the Commission’s proposal to delay the application of Regulation (EU) 2017/746 (the In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation) by amending the transitional provisions for certain products. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

