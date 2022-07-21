- EU Law weekly highlights—21 July 2022
- In this issue:
- EU fundamentals
- European Commission adopts July Infringements package
- Banking and finance
- ECB’s Lagarde and Panetta outline the key principles of a digital euro
- Commercial
- Council of the EU agrees mandate on GPSR proposal
- Commission releases progress reports of Green Consumption Pledge participants
- Competition and state aid
- Commission adopts amendment to the State aid Temporary Crisis Framework
- Data protection and cyber security
- EDPB adopts criteria on cross–border cases and their strategic importance
- EDPB and EDPS adopt joint opinion on EHDS proposal
- EDPS issues opinion on proposed Directive on recovery and confiscation of assets
- EDPB urges probes into data transfers to Russia
- Google Chromebooks focus of Danish EU GDPR decision seeking to halt EU-US data transfers
- Energy
- Commission proposes new plan to prepare for gas cuts from Russia
- ACER submits network code for cybersecurity to European Commission
- ACER publishes Opinion on key aspects of ENTSOs’ draft scenarios
- Commission announces IPCEI Hy2Tech project to receive Member State funds
- Commission signs energy MoU with Azerbaijan to end dependency on Russian gas
- Environment
- Commission proposes extension of time limit for storage of liquid mercury waste
- Commission seeks views on new streamlined rules for chemicals data
- Commission opens feedback period on environmental economic accounts proposal
- The proposed Directive on Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence—a step change in ESG litigation risk
- Financial services
- Commission Delegated Regulation setting out conditions under which nuclear and natural gas energy activities can be included in the list of economic activities covered by the EU Taxonomy Regulation published in Official Journal
- Commission adopts delegated and implementing regulations under EU Crowdfunding Regulation
- ESMA publishes revised guidelines on scope of EU CRA Regulation
- ESMA updates three sets of Q&As
- ESMA updates Q&As on fund management
- European Commission adopts EU MAR technical standards regarding SME growth markets
- Justice and home affairs
- Council of the EU renews terrorist list for a further six months
- Life sciences
- Commission adopts proposal on safety and quality of substances of human origin
- MDCG publishes practices and solutions to enable Member States meet their IVDR obligations
- MedTech Europe releases survey report on availability of medical devices
- TMT
- Council of the EU gives final approval on Digital Markets Act
- European Telecommunications associations release joint statement
- MEPs reach informal agreement with Council on legislation for digital roadmap
- Clearview AI fined in Greece for applying biometric monitoring techniques
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the European Commission’s adoption of the July Infringements package, the publication of a climate delegated act supplementing the EU Taxonomy Regulation in the Official Journal, the Council of the EU confirming its negotiating mandate on the proposed regulation on general product safety, adoption of an amendment to the State aid Temporary Crisis Framework, the adoption of criteria on cross-border cases and their strategic importance by the European Data Protection Board, and the launch of an EU-wide emergency gas reduction plan to prepare for gas supply cuts from Russia. The highlights further include the approval of an IPCEI hydrogen project under State aid rules, the Commission’s adoption of delegated and implementing regulations under the EU Crowdfunding Regulation, the renewal of the EU terrorist list for a further six months, and the grant of final approval by the Council of the EU to the Digital Markets Act.
