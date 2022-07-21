EU Law weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the European Commission’s adoption of the July Infringements package, the publication of a climate delegated act supplementing the EU Taxonomy Regulation in the Official Journal, the Council of the EU confirming its negotiating mandate on the proposed regulation on general product safety, adoption of an amendment to the State aid Temporary Crisis Framework, the adoption of criteria on cross-border cases and their strategic importance by the European Data Protection Board, and the launch of an EU-wide emergency gas reduction plan to prepare for gas supply cuts from Russia. The highlights further include the approval of an IPCEI hydrogen project under State aid rules, the Commission’s adoption of delegated and implementing regulations under the EU Crowdfunding Regulation, the renewal of the EU terrorist list for a further six months, and the grant of final approval by the Council of the EU to the Digital Markets Act. or to read the full analysis.