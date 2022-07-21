LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

EU Law weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Published on: 21 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU fundamentals
  • European Commission adopts July Infringements package
  • Banking and finance
  • ECB’s Lagarde and Panetta outline the key principles of a digital euro
  • Commercial
  • Council of the EU agrees mandate on GPSR proposal
  • Commission releases progress reports of Green Consumption Pledge participants
  • Competition and state aid
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the European Commission’s adoption of the July Infringements package, the publication of a climate delegated act supplementing the EU Taxonomy Regulation in the Official Journal, the Council of the EU confirming its negotiating mandate on the proposed regulation on general product safety, adoption of an amendment to the State aid Temporary Crisis Framework, the adoption of criteria on cross-border cases and their strategic importance by the European Data Protection Board, and the launch of an EU-wide emergency gas reduction plan to prepare for gas supply cuts from Russia. The highlights further include the approval of an IPCEI hydrogen project under State aid rules, the Commission’s adoption of delegated and implementing regulations under the EU Crowdfunding Regulation, the renewal of the EU terrorist list for a further six months, and the grant of final approval by the Council of the EU to the Digital Markets Act. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

