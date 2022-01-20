EU Law weekly highlights—20 January 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the CJEU maintaining the policy of no horizontal effect for directives, the CJEU’s finding that a decision to revoke the assurance of naturalisation must take into account the proportionality of this decision when it prevents the person from recovering EU citizenship, the ECB publishing an opinion on the ‘daisy chain’ proposal to amend EU CRR and BRRD, the Eurogroup President announcing the process to be brought forward to progress Banking Union initiatives and the SRB extending its call for tender for the provision of legal advice. The highlights further include the French CNIL issuing guidance on re-use of personal data by sub-contractors and processors, the ECHA issuing advice on applying dose levels in toxicity testing and CNIL launching a consultation on framework for ‘intelligent’ video devices. or to read the full analysis.