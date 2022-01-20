LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

EU Law weekly highlights—20 January 2022

Published on: 20 января 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • EU fundamentals
  • CJEU maintains policy of no horizontal effect for directives
  • CJEU—decision to revoke citizenship assurance justiciable under EU law
  • Banking and finance
  • Commission publishes summary of responses to consultation on supervisory convergence and the single rulebook
  • EBA publishes discussion paper on payment fraud data
  • ECB publishes opinion on ‘daisy chain’ proposal to amend EU CRR and BRRD
  • ESRB ASC publishes report on digitalisation and the future of banking
Article summary

This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the CJEU maintaining the policy of no horizontal effect for directives, the CJEU’s finding that a decision to revoke the assurance of naturalisation must take into account the proportionality of this decision when it prevents the person from recovering EU citizenship, the ECB publishing an opinion on the ‘daisy chain’ proposal to amend EU CRR and BRRD, the Eurogroup President announcing the process to be brought forward to progress Banking Union initiatives and the SRB extending its call for tender for the provision of legal advice. The highlights further include the French CNIL issuing guidance on re-use of personal data by sub-contractors and processors, the ECHA issuing advice on applying dose levels in toxicity testing and CNIL launching a consultation on framework for ‘intelligent’ video devices. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

