- EU Law weekly highlights—20 January 2022
- In this issue:
- EU fundamentals
- CJEU maintains policy of no horizontal effect for directives
- CJEU—decision to revoke citizenship assurance justiciable under EU law
- Banking and finance
- Commission publishes summary of responses to consultation on supervisory convergence and the single rulebook
- EBA publishes discussion paper on payment fraud data
- ECB publishes opinion on ‘daisy chain’ proposal to amend EU CRR and BRRD
- ESRB ASC publishes report on digitalisation and the future of banking
- Eurogroup President announces process to be brought forward to progress Banking Union initiatives
- SRB extends call for tender for the provision of legal advice
- Competition and state aid
- ESMA publishes annual report on accepted market practices under EU MAR
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (14/01/2022)
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (17/01/2021)
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (18/01/2022)
- Corporate
- ESMA publishes updated methodology for peer reviews of CCP authorisation and supervision
- Data protection and cyber security
- French CNIL issues guidance on re-use of personal data by sub-contractors and processors
- Environment
- Commission calls for education systems to include environmental sustainability
- Financial services
- ESMA publishes guidelines compliance table on Alternative Performance Measures
- Life sciences
- ECHA issues advice on applying dose levels in toxicity testing
- Regulatory
- Transport MEPs clear way for plenary vote on Eurovignette
- TMT
- CNIL launches consultation on framework for 'intelligent' video devices
- Direct marketing rules applicable to inbox advertising (StWL v eprimo)
- ENTSO-E and the EU DSO submit the Network Code on Cybersecurity
- International trade
- Brexit Bulletin—minutes for first meeting of Specialised Committee on Law Enforcement and Judicial Cooperation published
- EU imposes anti-dumping duties on GOES from US, China, Korea, Japan and Russia
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the CJEU maintaining the policy of no horizontal effect for directives, the CJEU’s finding that a decision to revoke the assurance of naturalisation must take into account the proportionality of this decision when it prevents the person from recovering EU citizenship, the ECB publishing an opinion on the ‘daisy chain’ proposal to amend EU CRR and BRRD, the Eurogroup President announcing the process to be brought forward to progress Banking Union initiatives and the SRB extending its call for tender for the provision of legal advice. The highlights further include the French CNIL issuing guidance on re-use of personal data by sub-contractors and processors, the ECHA issuing advice on applying dose levels in toxicity testing and CNIL launching a consultation on framework for ‘intelligent’ video devices.
