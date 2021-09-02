- EU Law weekly highlights—2 September 2021
- EU Fundamentals
- Commission Delegated Regulation amending Directive on exclusion of incoming flights from the UK from the EU ETS published in Official Journal
- Feedback sought on amending reporting on Sewage Sludge Directive
- RTS on regulatory cooperation under EU Securitisation Regulation published in Official Journal
- Updated ESRB Decision to reflect CRD V and EU CRR II changes published in Official Journal
- Banking and finance
- ECB opinion on a regulation on digital operational resilience published in Official Journal
- European Parliament works on proposals to improve minimum wage
- Competition and state aid
- European Commission’s decision approving an Italian scheme under the State aid Temporary Framework
- European Commission’s decision approving a Portuguese scheme under the State aid Temporary Framework
- Energy
- European Commission announces new stricter energy labels for light bulbs
- Environment
- EEA and EMSA publish report on the maritime transport sector and environment
- EEA publishes briefing assessing EU's progress in cutting air pollutants
- EEA publishes emerging waste streams briefing on transition to renewable energy
- EEA publishes report on improving climate impact of raw material sourcing
- European Commission publishes final study for integration of ESG factors into banking
- Financial Services
- EDPS publishes opinion on Commission's proposed consumer credit directive
- ESMA updates list of designated authorities, payment systems and securities settlement systems
- ESRB publishes EU NBFI Risk Monitor 2021
- Pensions
- Petra Hielkema starts new role as EIOPA chair
Article summary
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the announcement by the European Commission of new EU energy labels for light bulbs and other lighting products, the opinion of the European Central Bank (ECB) on the proposal for a regulation on digital operational resilience for the financial sector, the publication by the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) of his opinion on the European Commission's proposed consumer credit directive, as well as the publication by the European Environment Agency (EEA) of a briefing assessing EU Member States' progress in cutting air pollutant emissions.
