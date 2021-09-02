EU Law weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the announcement by the European Commission of new EU energy labels for light bulbs and other lighting products, the opinion of the European Central Bank (ECB) on the proposal for a regulation on digital operational resilience for the financial sector, the publication by the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) of his opinion on the European Commission's proposed consumer credit directive, as well as the publication by the European Environment Agency (EEA) of a briefing assessing EU Member States' progress in cutting air pollutant emissions. or to read the full analysis.