- EU Law weekly highlights—2 December 2021
- In this issue:
- EU fundamentals
- Council Decision on the establishment of a Working Group on Fisheries and adoption of its rules of procedure published in Official Journal
- European Commission proposes new political transparency advertising rules
- Banking and finance
- Commission issues call for evidence for review of macroprudential rules to limit systemic risk
- EBA publishes sample of banks participating in its mandatory Basel III monitoring exercise
- ECB opines on proposed regulation extending traceability requirements to cryptoasset transfers
- SRB publishes 2022 work programme
- SRB publishes guidance on solvent wind-down (SWD) of trading books
- Competition and state aid
- The European Commission’s contribution with the G7 competition authorities to the development of a Compendium of approaches to improving competition in digital markets
- The European Commission’s decision under the State aid Temporary Framework approving an Italian scheme in support of SME enterprises affected by the coronavirus outbreak
- Data protection and cyber security
- Provisional agreement reached on Data Governance Act
- Energy
- Commission launches new renewable energy transfer online platform
- Commission presents 2021 State of Energy Union report to European Parliament
- Commission to host Citizen’s Energy Forum in December 2021
- Funding opportunities available for EU cross-border renewable energy projects
- IEA publishes its Renewable 2021 Market Report
- Environment
- Commission approves €290m in funding for new projects under LIFE programme
- Commission launches call for evidence on microplastics pollution
- Consultation on Environmental Liability Directive launched
- European Environment Agency publishes report analysing European Green Deal
- Insurance and reinsurance
- EIOPA issues supervisory statement on value for money in unit-linked market
- EIOPA publishes Q&As on the EU IDD
- EIOPA publishes advice to Commission on pensions awareness-raising tools
- Financial Services
- ESAs announce composition of their new Board of Appeal
- ESMA updates Q&As on the application of the EU UCITS Directive
- IP
- EUIPO and Commission publish report on EU enforcement of IP rights in 2020
- EUIPO reports on coronavirus (COVID-19) impacts on IPR intensive industries
- WIPO announces amendments to Common Regulations following Hague Union Assembly
- Life Sciences
- EMA announces vision for use of real-world evidence in EU medicines regulation
- EMA recommends approval of Comirnaty coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine for children
- EMA's Executive Director reassures MEPs of preparedness to tackle coronavirus (COVID-19)
- IMI issues statement welcoming creation of IHI
- Provisional agreement reached on renewing ECDC mandate
- Regulatory
- Council of EU adopts position on extending the scope of EU WTR2 to cryptoassets
- ESRB publishes reports on macroprudential stance
- TMT
- Council agrees to proposal on enhancing competition within digital sphere
- Council of the European Union agrees position on the Digital Services Act
- Creative and cultural sectors joint letter raises Digital Services Act concerns
- European Parliament AI Special Committee debates impact of bias
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
