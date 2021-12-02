EU Law weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes, amongst others: the Council Decision on the establishment of a Working Group on Fisheries and adoption of its rules of procedure published in the Official Journal, the European Commission proposal of a new political transparency advertising rules, the EBA’s publication of the sample of banks for its mandatory Basel III monitoring exercise, the SRB publishing its 2022 annual work programme and some guidance on SWD of derivatives and trading books in resolution. The highlights further include the Council of the EU and the European Parliament reaching a provisional agreement on the proposed Data Governance Act, the European Commission announcing the launching of a new tool to facilitate statistical transfers of renewable energy between EU countries and the European Commission approving an investment package of over €290m for 132 new projects under the LIFE programme for the environment and climate action. or to read the full analysis.