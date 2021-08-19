EU Law weekly highlights—19 August 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes analysis of the impact of the Whistleblowing Directive which must be implemented by 17 December 2021, news that the European Central Bank and the US Securities and Exchange Commission have signed a memorandum of understanding for the registration of ECB-supervised entities, and the UK Export Finance (UKEF) has launched a partnership with the Central American Bank for Economic Integration to encourage trade. or to read the full analysis.