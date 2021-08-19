- EU Law weekly highlights—19 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Banking and finance
- ECB and SEC sign MoU on security-based swap entities
- Five EU Benchmarks Regulation RTS published in Official Journal
- Immigration, employment and share incentives
- Dancing to the EU’s tune—why its Whistleblowing Directive may still affect you
- Energy
- European Commission seeks members for energy sector equality platform
- Environment
- European Commission registers ‘ReturnthePlastics’ citizens initiative
- Financial services
- EBA publishes annual report on resolution colleges for 2020
- European Commission adopts RTS supplementing EU IFD on MRTs, variable remuneration and subjecting investment firms to the EU CRR
- European Parliament sets out amendments to proposed DLT pilot regime regulation
- Life sciences
- EMA publishes new CTIS sponsor handbook
- ICMRA publishes report on AI in medicine regulation
- MDCG publishes clarification guidance on consulting expert panels
- Restructuring and insolvency
- EU BRRD technical standards on resolution stays published in Official Journal
- International trade
- Beyond Brexit—UKEF launches partnership with CABEI to increase trade
- WTO—update on Goods Barometer reading shows recovery from coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes analysis of the impact of the Whistleblowing Directive which must be implemented by 17 December 2021, news that the European Central Bank and the US Securities and Exchange Commission have signed a memorandum of understanding for the registration of ECB-supervised entities, and the UK Export Finance (UKEF) has launched a partnership with the Central American Bank for Economic Integration to encourage trade.
