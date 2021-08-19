menu-search
Legal News

EU Law weekly highlights—19 August 2021

Published on: 19 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Banking and finance
  • ECB and SEC sign MoU on security-based swap entities
  • Five EU Benchmarks Regulation RTS published in Official Journal
  • Immigration, employment and share incentives
  • Dancing to the EU’s tune—why its Whistleblowing Directive may still affect you
  • Energy
  • European Commission seeks members for energy sector equality platform
  • Environment
Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes analysis of the impact of the Whistleblowing Directive which must be implemented by 17 December 2021, news that the European Central Bank and the US Securities and Exchange Commission have signed a memorandum of understanding for the registration of ECB-supervised entities, and the UK Export Finance (UKEF) has launched a partnership with the Central American Bank for Economic Integration to encourage trade. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

