LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / EU Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

EU Law weekly highlights—18 November 2021

Published on: 18 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Law weekly highlights—18 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • EU fundamentals
  • Brexit Bulletin—Minutes for first meeting of Trade Specialised Committee on Level Playing Field for Open and Fair Competition and Sustainable Development published 
  • Banking and finance
  • EBA publishes discussion paper on machine learning in IRB models
  • EBA publishes guidance on how to grant authorisation as a credit institution
  • ECB consults on draft guide on notification of securitisation transactions
  • LIBOR: EUR RFR working group urges Commission to act on tough legacy contracts
  • Corporate
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the European Commission publishing its proposal for a new deforestation regulation; the EBA publishing the final paper of its guidelines on a common assessment methodology for granting authorisation as a credit institution, the publication of minutes from the first meeting on the Trade Specialised Committee on Level Playing Field for Open and Fair Competition and Sustainable Development, the European Commission opening a consultation on improving the quality and enforcement of corporate reporting, and the European Commission announcing the launching of the new exchange programme for coal, lignite, peat and oil shale regions in the EU. The highlights further include the European Commission announcing that the EU has invested €1.1bn into seven large-scale innovative projects through its Innovation Fund, ESMA publishing a final report on RTS and ITS under Regulation (EU) 2020/1503 on European crowdfunding service providers for business (the EU Crowdfunding Regulation), the Human Pharmaceutical Committee publishing the revised mandate of the ad-hoc working group (WG) and the European Commission adopting three programmes, worth €1.98bn, for the Digital Europe Programme in an effort to boost Europe’s technological sovereignty. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More