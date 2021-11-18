EU Law weekly highlights—18 November 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the European Commission publishing its proposal for a new deforestation regulation; the EBA publishing the final paper of its guidelines on a common assessment methodology for granting authorisation as a credit institution, the publication of minutes from the first meeting on the Trade Specialised Committee on Level Playing Field for Open and Fair Competition and Sustainable Development, the European Commission opening a consultation on improving the quality and enforcement of corporate reporting, and the European Commission announcing the launching of the new exchange programme for coal, lignite, peat and oil shale regions in the EU. The highlights further include the European Commission announcing that the EU has invested €1.1bn into seven large-scale innovative projects through its Innovation Fund, ESMA publishing a final report on RTS and ITS under Regulation (EU) 2020/1503 on European crowdfunding service providers for business (the EU Crowdfunding Regulation), the Human Pharmaceutical Committee publishing the revised mandate of the ad-hoc working group (WG) and the European Commission adopting three programmes, worth €1.98bn, for the Digital Europe Programme in an effort to boost Europe’s technological sovereignty. or to read the full analysis.