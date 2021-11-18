- EU Law weekly highlights—18 November 2021
- In this issue:
- EU fundamentals
- Brexit Bulletin—Minutes for first meeting of Trade Specialised Committee on Level Playing Field for Open and Fair Competition and Sustainable Development published
- Banking and finance
- EBA publishes discussion paper on machine learning in IRB models
- EBA publishes guidance on how to grant authorisation as a credit institution
- ECB consults on draft guide on notification of securitisation transactions
- LIBOR: EUR RFR working group urges Commission to act on tough legacy contracts
- Corporate
- European Commission consults on improving the quality and enforcement of corporate reporting
- Data protection and cyber security
- WhatsApp takes on EDPB to fight EU GDPR fine
- Immigration, employment and share incentives
- European Parliament Committee backs EU-wide wage legislation
- IP
- EUIPO paper looks at counteracting misuse of payment services by IP infringers
- Energy
- EU gas-market revamp to focus on hydrogen, consumer rights, biomethane, official says
- Exchange programme launched for EU coal, lignite, peat and oil shale regions
- Environment
- Commission adopts new proposals on deforestation, waste management and soil
- EEA report highlights increasing frequency of climate hazards in Europe
- EU Innovation Fund invests €1.1bn into seven large-scale innovative projects
- Insurance and reinsurance
- EIOPA chair discusses climate risk management for insurers
- EU Solvency II ITS on the calculation of technical provisions and basic own funds published in OJ
- Financial Services
- Corrigendum to EU CRR II published in Official Journal
- Corrigendum to technical standards supplementing the EU Cross-border Marketing of Collective Investment Funds Regulation
- EIB launches Green Eligibility Checker
- ESMA publishes final report on technical standards under the EU Crowdfunding Regulation
- European Commission publishes statement on its proposed way forward for central clearing
- ITS on external credit assessments published in Official Journal
- IP
- Parliament assesses ambitions of Commission’s EU Intellectual Property Action plan
- Life Sciences
- CHMP recommends Ronapreve and Regkirona for treatment of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Commission approves contract with Valneva for coronavirus (COVID–19) vaccines
- Evaluation of extending Spikevax coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine to 6–11 year olds begins
- Mandate of ad-hoc WG on pharmaceuticals in environment extended
- TMT
- BEUC sets out recommendations for review and prolongation of EU Roaming Regulation
- Commission adopts three programmes for Digital Europe Programme
- ERGA calls for more streamlined Code of Practice on Disinformation
- Meta to remove detailed targeting options relating to sensitive topics
- Votes on Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act edge closer
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the European Commission publishing its proposal for a new deforestation regulation; the EBA publishing the final paper of its guidelines on a common assessment methodology for granting authorisation as a credit institution, the publication of minutes from the first meeting on the Trade Specialised Committee on Level Playing Field for Open and Fair Competition and Sustainable Development, the European Commission opening a consultation on improving the quality and enforcement of corporate reporting, and the European Commission announcing the launching of the new exchange programme for coal, lignite, peat and oil shale regions in the EU. The highlights further include the European Commission announcing that the EU has invested €1.1bn into seven large-scale innovative projects through its Innovation Fund, ESMA publishing a final report on RTS and ITS under Regulation (EU) 2020/1503 on European crowdfunding service providers for business (the EU Crowdfunding Regulation), the Human Pharmaceutical Committee publishing the revised mandate of the ad-hoc working group (WG) and the European Commission adopting three programmes, worth €1.98bn, for the Digital Europe Programme in an effort to boost Europe’s technological sovereignty.
