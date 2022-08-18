- EU Law weekly highlights—18 August 2022
- In this issue:
- EU fundamentals
- French Ministry of Justice podcast on judicial co-operation
- Banking and finance
- European General Court finds that a resolution made under SRM Regulation is compatible with Charter on Fundamental Rights
- European Parliament briefing considers role of journalism in maintaining financial stability
- ECB’s Anneli Tuominen discusses crisis preparedness
- Commercial
- European Commission publishes documents on product safety
- Competition and state aid
- Ukraine conflict—Commission approves edits to Polish scheme under TCF
- Data protection and cyber security
- EDPB publishes Article 65 EU GDPR binding decision concerning ACCOR SA
- EDPS publishes opinion on Farm Sustainability Data Network proposal
- ‘Limited to what is strictly necessary’—Court of Justice of the European Union circumscribes use of passenger name records (Ligue des Droit Humans)
- Energy
- TSOs and DSOs give initial feedback on draft Framework Guidelines on Demand Response
- Environment
- Amendments to Regulation governing comparisons of heavy-duty vehicle CO2 emissions and fuel consumption published in Official Journal
- Consultation seeks views on amending collection of EU statistics
- ECA Opinion on proposed rules for managing new own resources to finance NextGenerationEU published in Official Journal
- Financial services
- Actions brought by Société Générale, BNP Paribas and others against SRB published in Official Journal
- Commission adopts amended RTS on SCA and CSC under PSD2
- Commission publishes report on CCP write-down and resolution
- ECB opinion on proposed establishment and functioning of ESAP published in Official Journal
- European Commission adopts EU CRR Delegated Regulation on alternative standardised approach for market risk
- European Commission adopts RTS on calculation of gross jump-to-default amounts under EU CRR
- FIA, ISDA and associated bodies update their EU BMR recommendations
- Life sciences
- Consultation on reclassification of products without intended medical purpose opened
- Regulatory
- European Commission launches consultation on harmonised river information services
- Comment—carmakers await clarity on access to repair data as three cases land at Court of Justice
- TMT
- Proposal for updated EU product liability rules pushed back from Autumn 2022 publication
Article summary
This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the publication of updated compliance documents on product safety by the Commission, the approval of Polish economic support measures under the Temporary Crisis Framework for State aid, the publication of an Article 65 EU GPDR binding decision by the European Data Protection Board concerning the calculation of fines, initial feedback from energy transmission and distribution system operators on the draft Framework Guidelines on Demand Response, and the publication of amendments to the rules for comparing heavy duty vehicles’ emissions and fuel consumption in the Official Journal. The highlights further include the adoption of three delegated regulations with regard to amending regulatory technical standards, two which supplement the EU Capital Requirements Regulation and one of which supplements the EU Payment Services Directive respectively, and the launch of new consultations variously seeking views on amending the collection of EU statistics, the reclassification of products without intended medical purpose, and updating EU rules on harmonised information services for river transport.
