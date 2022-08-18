EU Law weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the publication of updated compliance documents on product safety by the Commission, the approval of Polish economic support measures under the Temporary Crisis Framework for State aid, the publication of an Article 65 EU GPDR binding decision by the European Data Protection Board concerning the calculation of fines, initial feedback from energy transmission and distribution system operators on the draft Framework Guidelines on Demand Response, and the publication of amendments to the rules for comparing heavy duty vehicles’ emissions and fuel consumption in the Official Journal. The highlights further include the adoption of three delegated regulations with regard to amending regulatory technical standards, two which supplement the EU Capital Requirements Regulation and one of which supplements the EU Payment Services Directive respectively, and the launch of new consultations variously seeking views on amending the collection of EU statistics, the reclassification of products without intended medical purpose, and updating EU rules on harmonised information services for river transport. or to read the full analysis.