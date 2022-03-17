EU Law weekly highlights—17 March 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the Court of Justice ruling against the UK, in a landmark decision concerning the notion of Comprehensive Sickness Insurance, the EU reaching a political agreement on an International Procurement Instrument, the European Commission proposing internal rules for EU-UK WA and TCA implementation, Parliament calling for greater citizen involvement in EU political process, the ECB fining the Bank of Cyprus for transferring liquidity to subsidiaries without approval, the ECB fining Banque et Caisse d’Epargne de l’Etat, Luxembourg for misreporting capital needs, the Council agreeing to strengthen gender equality on corporate board members and the Commission publishes recommendations on improving national marine strategies. The highlights further include Andrea Enria discussing the impact on euro area banks and the Commission consulting Member States on State aid Temporary Crisis Framework. or to read the full analysis.