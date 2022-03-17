- EU Law weekly highlights—17 March 2022
- In this issue:
- EU fundamentals
- EU reaches political agreement on International Procurement Instrument
- European Commission proposes internal rules for EU-UK WA and TCA implementation
- Parliament calls for greater citizen involvement in EU political process
- Parliament—‘high time’ for Rule of Law Conditionality Mechanism
- The Court of Justice of the EU holds the UK unlawfully prescribed Comprehensive Sickness Insurance for over a decade (VI v Commissioners for Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs)
- Banking and finance
- EBA calls on firms to facilitate access to basic payment accounts for refugees
- EBA publishes phase 1 of its 3.2 reporting framework and updates validation rules
- ECB assessment shows banks need to improve disclosure of climate and environmental risks
- ECB fines Bank of Cyprus for transferring liquidity to subsidiaries without approval
- ECB fines Banque et Caisse d’Epargne de l’Etat, Luxembourg for misreporting capital needs
- ESMA publishes MoU on information sharing regarding participants in clearing or settlement system
- Ukraine conflict—Andrea Enria discusses impact on euro area banks
- Ukraine conflict—Commission consults Member States on State aid Temporary Crisis Framework
- Commercial
- BEUC criticises DSA safety check exemptions for small online traders
- ESMA’s peer review report on the supervision of cross-border activities of investment firms
- Competition and state aid
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (10/03/2022)
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (11/03/2022)
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (14/03/2022)
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (15/03/2022)
- European Commission opens antitrust investigation into Google and Meta Agreement
- Corporate
- Council agrees to strengthen gender equality on corporate board members
- Data protection and cyber security
- Documents adopted at EDPB's February 2022 plenary now available
- EDPB announces outcome of March 2022 plenary
- Parliament sets up committee on foreign interference including disinformation
- Parliament sets up committee to investigate Pegasus software
- Ukraine conflict—EU Ministers adopt cybersecurity and misinformation declarations
- Immigration, employment and share incentives
- Parliament calls for end to golden passports and restrictions for golden visas
- The Court of Justice affirms the legality of mechanism that restricts access to EU budget for Member States that violate the rule of law (Hungary v Parliament and Council, Poland v Parliament and Council)
- Energy
- Commission adopts Complementary Delegated Regulation to add nuclear and gas energy activities to EU taxonomy
- Commission extends window for Cross-Border Renewable Energy certification
- ENTSO-E publishes draft TYNDP 2022 Implementation Guidelines
- EU ETS requirements for biofuels and biomass postponed by one year
- EU and US support the European Battery Alliance and U.S. Li-Bridge Alliance collaboration
- Environment
- Commission announces Vademecum Survey for accessing environmental funding
- Commission launches consultation on RoHS Directive
- Commission publishes negotiation goals for Global Biodiversity Framework
- Commission publishes recommendations on improving national marine strategies
- Council of the EU adopts conclusions on export credits
- Parliament adopts amendments to battery and waste battery proposed regulation
- Parliament adopts eighth Environmental Action Programme
- Insurance and reinsurance
- EIOPA publishes results of annual study on the modelling of market and credit risk in internal models
- Financial services
- ESMA chair writes to ECON and the Council of the EU to discuss EU MiFIR review proposal
- ESMA publishes guidelines on supervisory review and evaluation of CCPs under EMIR
- ESMA publishes its assessment and recommendations on the Commission’s MiFIR review proposal
- ESMA responds to IASB exposure drafts on supplier finance arrangements and on non-current liabilities with covenants
- European Commission adopts Delegated Regulation specifying fees payable by DRSPs to ESMA under EU MiFIR
- European Commission adopts draft Delegated Regulation containing RTS on disclosure of investment policy under the EU IFR
- European Parliament publishes agreement to proposed EU MiCA Regulation
- Life sciences
- Commission launches EU REACH consultation
- Council of the EU agrees to extend EU Digital COVID certificate
- Mandate on proposed legislation for supply of medicines to NI adopted
- IP
- Commission launches consultation on single procedure for granting SPCs
- Court of Justice decides Community Design Court must determine claims supplementary to infringement action (Acacia Srl v Bayerische Motoren Werke AG)
- UK prior rights are relevant to EUTMs after all—important Brexit developments
- TMT
- Commission opens feedback period on Data Act proposal
- International trade
- EU ends recognition of MFN status for Russia at the WTO
- EU imposes definitive anti-dumping duty on aluminium foil from China
- EU terminates review of countervailing measures of rainbow trout from Turkey
- Ukraine conflict—Council imposes fourth EU package of sanctions
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the Court of Justice ruling against the UK, in a landmark decision concerning the notion of Comprehensive Sickness Insurance, the EU reaching a political agreement on an International Procurement Instrument, the European Commission proposing internal rules for EU-UK WA and TCA implementation, Parliament calling for greater citizen involvement in EU political process, the ECB fining the Bank of Cyprus for transferring liquidity to subsidiaries without approval, the ECB fining Banque et Caisse d’Epargne de l’Etat, Luxembourg for misreporting capital needs, the Council agreeing to strengthen gender equality on corporate board members and the Commission publishes recommendations on improving national marine strategies. The highlights further include Andrea Enria discussing the impact on euro area banks and the Commission consulting Member States on State aid Temporary Crisis Framework.
