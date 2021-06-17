EU Law weekly highlights—17 June 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes commentary of the decision of the Court of Justice on the Facebook case and the conditions for the exercise of the national supervisory authorities’ powers with respect to the cross-border processing of data, news that the Commission has issued its latest decision under the State aid Temporary Framework for the coronavirus pandemic, the Presidents of the European Parliament, the Council of the EU and the Commission have attended the official signing ceremony for the Regulation on the EU Digital COVID Certificate, EBF publishes recommendations for the proposed Digital Markets Act. or to read the full analysis.