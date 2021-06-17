- EU Law weekly highlights—17 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Banking and finance
- ECB consults on revised fit and proper assessment materials
- Competition and state aid
- The Commission clears the acquisition of joint control of Yanmar Credit by SMFL and Yanmar
- The Commission issued its latest decision under the State aid Temporary Framework for the coronavirus pandemic
- Data protection and cyber security
- CNIL approves EU GDPR code of conduct for cloud infrastructure service providers
- EDPS publishes summary of key case law on third-country data transfers
More...
- MEPs vote in favour of cybersecurity resolution amid hybrid threats
- Belgian authority welcomes ruling on ‘one-stop-shop’ (Facebook Ireland)
- Immigration, employment and share incentives
- *R (on the application of Akinsanya) v Secretary of State for the Home Department
- Council of the EU updates recommendation on free movement restrictions in EU
- Energy
- Council announces agreement on general approach to TEN-E
- EU’s aim to improve energy infrastructure fit for climate neutrality
- Council of the EU approves conclusions on the Renovation Wave Strategy
- Environment
- Commission invests €22bn in new partnerships to deliver on European Green Deal
- EEA briefing looks at the ‘pivotal’ role of EU cities in the green transition
- Insurance and reinsurance
- European Commission urges caution on EU pandemic insurance
- Financial services
- EBF publishes recommendations for the proposed Digital Markets Act
- ITS under EU Regulation on cross-border distribution of funds published in Official Journal
- IP
- Court of Justice holds that trade mark for the shape of a single tyre groove is valid (Yokohama Rubber v Pirelli Tyre)
- EUIPO publishes paper on IP infringement on social media
- EUIPO launches digital database of out-of-commerce copyright works
- Life sciences
- Council of the European Union shares proposal to strengthen EMA
- EFPIA publishes report highlighting key trends in pharmaceutical sector
- EMA reflects on achievements in 2020 annual report
- EU Presidents sign coronavirus (COVID-19) certification Regulation
- European Commission publishes Q&A on European Medical Device Nomenclature
- TMT
- Ambassadors to negotiate mandate to extend and revise roam-like-at-home scheme
- BEREC publishes study on consumer behaviour on digital communication platforms
- European Commission enters talks with TikTok on consumer protection breaches
- International trade
- EU outlines priorities for joint-action with Canada and the US
- Defra publishes written record of the annual fisheries consultations
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes commentary of the decision of the Court of Justice on the Facebook case and the conditions for the exercise of the national supervisory authorities’ powers with respect to the cross-border processing of data, news that the Commission has issued its latest decision under the State aid Temporary Framework for the coronavirus pandemic, the Presidents of the European Parliament, the Council of the EU and the Commission have attended the official signing ceremony for the Regulation on the EU Digital COVID Certificate, EBF publishes recommendations for the proposed Digital Markets Act.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.