EU Law weekly highlights—17 June 2021

Published on: 17 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Banking and finance
  • ECB consults on revised fit and proper assessment materials
  • Competition and state aid
  • The Commission clears the acquisition of joint control of Yanmar Credit by SMFL and Yanmar
  • The Commission issued its latest decision under the State aid Temporary Framework for the coronavirus pandemic
  • Data protection and cyber security
  • CNIL approves EU GDPR code of conduct for cloud infrastructure service providers
  • EDPS publishes summary of key case law on third-country data transfers
Article summary

This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes commentary of the decision of the Court of Justice on the Facebook case and the conditions for the exercise of the national supervisory authorities’ powers with respect to the cross-border processing of data, news that the Commission has issued its latest decision under the State aid Temporary Framework for the coronavirus pandemic, the Presidents of the European Parliament, the Council of the EU and the Commission have attended the official signing ceremony for the Regulation on the EU Digital COVID Certificate, EBF publishes recommendations for the proposed Digital Markets Act. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

